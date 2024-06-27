FIFAe partners with Sports Interactive to launch the inaugural FIFAe World Cup of Football Manager

Sports Interactive and FIFAe have announced an exciting partnership aimed at finding the first-ever FIFAe World Champion of Football Manager. This one-of-a-kind union will bring digital and traditional football together like never before, celebrating the best esports coaches from around the world. In the inaugural year of this collaboration, selected member associations will be invited to be represented at the final event. These invitations will be based on eligibility and number of players per nation, ensuring fair and representative competition across the globe. The final event will showcase world-class tactical knowledge as the finest Football Manager 2024 players compete for USD 100,000 in prize money from 29 August to 1 September. Players can sign up via FIFA.GG to find out more about the qualification process in their territory.

Adding to the excitement, legendary football manager Arsène Wenger, the Chief of Global Football Development at FIFA, has been appointed as the ambassador for the esports event. “I look forward to being part of this exciting new journey. This competition requires participants to demonstrate a profound understanding of football strategy and tactics. Success demands not only mastery of game mechanics but also in-depth football knowledge, making this format a fascinating blend,” he said. Wenger added: “At FIFA, we are dedicated to developing coaches and coaching techniques to give every talent a chance, so I look forward to seeing the best esports coaches from around the world compete at this event and contribute to the global advancement of football management and talent development.” Fans can catch a glimpse of former Arsenal manager Wenger in the announcement clip, which will be followed by even more content in the coming weeks on the FIFAe social media channels. FIFAe also recently announced a groundbreaking partnership with Rocket League – including the news of a first-ever FIFAe World Cup featuring Rocket League , in which 16 nations from around the globe will compete for the title. Stay tuned for more information, as further details about both events will be announced soon on the FIFAe channels.