FIFA World Cup 26™ shares teams’ “homes away from home”; host nations’ potential pathways to glory unveiled

  • FIFA releases first edition of online Team Base Camp brochure, detailing teams’ potential training sites and accommodation pairings

  • Nine cities outside the 16 Host Cities are now potential Team Base Camp locations, further expanding the scope of this historic tournament

  • Match schedule detailed, highlighting potential pathways to glory for host nations

FIFA has released the first edition of the online Team Base Camp brochure for the FIFA World Cup 26™, comprising a list of locations where the 48 participating teams may opt to establish their “homes away from home” – the hub from where they will travel to their first three matches and where players, staff and officials will spend the majority of their time during the group stage.

The first edition of the Team Base Camp brochure showcases 24 high-grade locations. Over the next 18 months, the list of potential Team Base Camps will grow, with further options across Canada, Mexico and the USA to be added.

The brochure provides teams with multiple options to consider for their final selection, which they will submit following the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 26. The draw, anticipated to be staged in late 2025, will reveal the geographic zones in which teams will play their group matches, further guiding their decisions regarding their respective Team Base Camp locations.

FIFA World Cup 26™ match schedule

The launch of the first edition of the Team Base Camp brochure comes as FIFA publishes a more detailed version of the tournament’s match schedule, which was first revealed in February this year. The schedule is now colour-coded and spotlights teams’ possible pathways in steering their way from the group stage through to the final.

The new version of the schedule is particularly significant for the host nations – Canada, Mexico and the USA – who can now clearly see the routes that they would have to navigate should they finish first or second in their respective groups.

FIFA World Cup 26™ match schedule

Nine cities outside of the Host Cities are included in the Team Base Camps brochure – Chattanooga, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Irvine, Louisville, St. Louis, Salt Lake City, San Antonio and Westfield.

Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer World Cup, said: “Even if a city is not staging matches, a participating team coming to stay creates a strong personal bond with the competition for people locally. It will see them adopt their guests as a second team during the tournament, thereby connecting even more people to the FIFA World Cup.”

FIFA is accepting expressions of interest from other cities and towns across the three host nations to propose facilities as possible Team Base Camps for the tournament. Expressions of interest can be submitted here, with updates to the brochure to be made in late 2024 and throughout 2025.

FIFA World Cup 26™ Team Base Camp Map

FIFA World Cup 26™ – List of Team Base Camps (as of 12 June 2024)

City

Training site

Paired hotel

Atlanta

Atlanta United Training Centre

JW Marriott Atlanta Buckhead

Atlanta

Kennesaw State University

InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta

Chattanooga

Baylor School

The Read House

Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati

To be confirmed

Dallas

DBU

Westin Dallas Downtown

Dallas

FC Dallas Stadium

Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West

Dallas

University of Dallas

Omni Las Colinas Hotel

Dallas-Fort Worth

TCU

Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel

Green Bay

Lambeau Field

Lodge Kohler

Guadalajara

Chivas Verde Valle

Hard Rock Hotel Guadalajara

Irvine

Great Park Sports Complex

Marriott Irvine Spectrum

Kansas City

KC Current Training Facility

Hotel Kansas City – The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

Kansas City

Sporting KC Training Centre

Sheraton Overland Park Hotel at the Convention Center

Kansas City

University of Kansas

Stonehill Lawrence, Trademark Collection by Wyndham

Louisville

Louisville City

Omni Louisville Hotel

Mexico City

Centro de Alto Rendimiento (CAR)

On-site accommodation (CAR)

Mexico City

La Nueva Casa del Futbol - Toluca

DoubleTree by Hilton Toluca

Monterrey

Rayados Training Centre

The Westin Monterrey Valle

Philadelphia

Philadelphia Union

Hotel Du Pont

St. Louis

Saint Louis University

Magnolia Hotel St. Louis

Salt Lake City

RSL Training Centre

RSL Training Academy Residence

Salt Lake City

University of Utah

Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City

San Antonio

San Antonio Stadium

Kimpton Santo Hotel

Westfield

Grand Park Sports Campus

Renaissance Indianapolis North Hotel

FIFA World Cup 26™ Team Base Camps

