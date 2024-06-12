FIFA World Cup 26™ shares teams’ “homes away from home”; host nations’ potential pathways to glory unveiled

FIFA releases first edition of online Team Base Camp brochure, detailing teams’ potential training sites and accommodation pairings

Nine cities outside the 16 Host Cities are now potential Team Base Camp locations, further expanding the scope of this historic tournament

Match schedule detailed, highlighting potential pathways to glory for host nations

FIFA has released the first edition of the online Team Base Camp brochure for the FIFA World Cup 26™, comprising a list of locations where the 48 participating teams may opt to establish their “homes away from home” – the hub from where they will travel to their first three matches and where players, staff and officials will spend the majority of their time during the group stage.

The first edition of the Team Base Camp brochure showcases 24 high-grade locations. Over the next 18 months, the list of potential Team Base Camps will grow, with further options across Canada, Mexico and the USA to be added.

The brochure provides teams with multiple options to consider for their final selection, which they will submit following the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 26. The draw, anticipated to be staged in late 2025, will reveal the geographic zones in which teams will play their group matches, further guiding their decisions regarding their respective Team Base Camp locations.

The launch of the first edition of the Team Base Camp brochure comes as FIFA publishes a more detailed version of the tournament’s match schedule, which was first revealed in February this year. The schedule is now colour-coded and spotlights teams’ possible pathways in steering their way from the group stage through to the final.

The new version of the schedule is particularly significant for the host nations – Canada, Mexico and the USA – who can now clearly see the routes that they would have to navigate should they finish first or second in their respective groups.

Nine cities outside of the Host Cities are included in the Team Base Camps brochure – Chattanooga, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Irvine, Louisville, St. Louis, Salt Lake City, San Antonio and Westfield.

Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer World Cup, said: “Even if a city is not staging matches, a participating team coming to stay creates a strong personal bond with the competition for people locally. It will see them adopt their guests as a second team during the tournament, thereby connecting even more people to the FIFA World Cup.”

FIFA is accepting expressions of interest from other cities and towns across the three host nations to propose facilities as possible Team Base Camps for the tournament. Expressions of interest can be submitted here, with updates to the brochure to be made in late 2024 and throughout 2025.

FIFA World Cup 26™ – List of Team Base Camps (as of 12 June 2024)

City Training site Paired hotel Atlanta Atlanta United Training Centre JW Marriott Atlanta Buckhead Atlanta Kennesaw State University InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta Chattanooga Baylor School The Read House Cincinnati FC Cincinnati To be confirmed Dallas DBU Westin Dallas Downtown Dallas FC Dallas Stadium Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Dallas University of Dallas Omni Las Colinas Hotel Dallas-Fort Worth TCU Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel Green Bay Lambeau Field Lodge Kohler Guadalajara Chivas Verde Valle Hard Rock Hotel Guadalajara Irvine Great Park Sports Complex Marriott Irvine Spectrum Kansas City KC Current Training Facility Hotel Kansas City – The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Kansas City Sporting KC Training Centre Sheraton Overland Park Hotel at the Convention Center Kansas City University of Kansas Stonehill Lawrence, Trademark Collection by Wyndham Louisville Louisville City Omni Louisville Hotel Mexico City Centro de Alto Rendimiento (CAR) On-site accommodation (CAR) Mexico City La Nueva Casa del Futbol - Toluca DoubleTree by Hilton Toluca Monterrey Rayados Training Centre The Westin Monterrey Valle Philadelphia Philadelphia Union Hotel Du Pont St. Louis Saint Louis University Magnolia Hotel St. Louis Salt Lake City RSL Training Centre RSL Training Academy Residence Salt Lake City University of Utah Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City San Antonio San Antonio Stadium Kimpton Santo Hotel Westfield Grand Park Sports Campus Renaissance Indianapolis North Hotel