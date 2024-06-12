FIFA World Cup 26™ shares teams’ “homes away from home”; host nations’ potential pathways to glory unveiled

FIFA releases first edition of online Team Base Camp brochure, detailing teams’ potential training sites and accommodation pairings
Nine cities outside the 16 Host Cities are now potential Team Base Camp locations, further expanding the scope of this historic tournament
Match schedule detailed, highlighting potential pathways to glory for host nations
FIFA has released the first edition of the online Team Base Camp brochure for the FIFA World Cup 26™, comprising a list of locations where the 48 participating teams may opt to establish their “homes away from home” – the hub from where they will travel to their first three matches and where players, staff and officials will spend the majority of their time during the group stage.
The first edition of the Team Base Camp brochure showcases 24 high-grade locations. Over the next 18 months, the list of potential Team Base Camps will grow, with further options across Canada, Mexico and the USA to be added.
The brochure provides teams with multiple options to consider for their final selection, which they will submit following the Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 26. The draw, anticipated to be staged in late 2025, will reveal the geographic zones in which teams will play their group matches, further guiding their decisions regarding their respective Team Base Camp locations.
The launch of the first edition of the Team Base Camp brochure comes as FIFA publishes a more detailed version of the tournament’s match schedule, which was first revealed in February this year. The schedule is now colour-coded and spotlights teams’ possible pathways in steering their way from the group stage through to the final.
The new version of the schedule is particularly significant for the host nations – Canada, Mexico and the USA – who can now clearly see the routes that they would have to navigate should they finish first or second in their respective groups.
Nine cities outside of the Host Cities are included in the Team Base Camps brochure – Chattanooga, Cincinnati, Green Bay, Irvine, Louisville, St. Louis, Salt Lake City, San Antonio and Westfield.
Heimo Schirgi, Chief Operating Officer World Cup, said: “Even if a city is not staging matches, a participating team coming to stay creates a strong personal bond with the competition for people locally. It will see them adopt their guests as a second team during the tournament, thereby connecting even more people to the FIFA World Cup.”
FIFA is accepting expressions of interest from other cities and towns across the three host nations to propose facilities as possible Team Base Camps for the tournament. Expressions of interest can be submitted here, with updates to the brochure to be made in late 2024 and throughout 2025.
FIFA World Cup 26™ – List of Team Base Camps (as of 12 June 2024)
City
Training site
Paired hotel
Atlanta
Atlanta United Training Centre
JW Marriott Atlanta Buckhead
Atlanta
Kennesaw State University
InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta
Chattanooga
Baylor School
The Read House
Cincinnati
FC Cincinnati
To be confirmed
Dallas
DBU
Westin Dallas Downtown
Dallas
FC Dallas Stadium
Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West
Dallas
University of Dallas
Omni Las Colinas Hotel
Dallas-Fort Worth
TCU
Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel
Green Bay
Lambeau Field
Lodge Kohler
Guadalajara
Chivas Verde Valle
Hard Rock Hotel Guadalajara
Irvine
Great Park Sports Complex
Marriott Irvine Spectrum
Kansas City
KC Current Training Facility
Hotel Kansas City – The Unbound Collection by Hyatt
Kansas City
Sporting KC Training Centre
Sheraton Overland Park Hotel at the Convention Center
Kansas City
University of Kansas
Stonehill Lawrence, Trademark Collection by Wyndham
Louisville
Louisville City
Omni Louisville Hotel
Mexico City
Centro de Alto Rendimiento (CAR)
On-site accommodation (CAR)
Mexico City
La Nueva Casa del Futbol - Toluca
DoubleTree by Hilton Toluca
Monterrey
Rayados Training Centre
The Westin Monterrey Valle
Philadelphia
Philadelphia Union
Hotel Du Pont
St. Louis
Saint Louis University
Magnolia Hotel St. Louis
Salt Lake City
RSL Training Centre
RSL Training Academy Residence
Salt Lake City
University of Utah
Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City
San Antonio
San Antonio Stadium
Kimpton Santo Hotel
Westfield
Grand Park Sports Campus
Renaissance Indianapolis North Hotel
