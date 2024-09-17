World's best in action

Tuesday 17 September 2024, 10:15
FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ official song launched as tournament kick-off nears

  • Manny Cruz’s ‘En la Isla’ is the official soundtrack to the Dominican Republic’s first FIFA tournament

  • Pop merengue composition reflects host nation’s passion for football and Caribbean rhythm

  • Tickets available for tournament, which kicks off on 16 October, at

    FIFA.com/tickets

The official song for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup™ has been revealed as part of the build-up to the tournament kick-off in the Dominican Republic next month.

Performed by renowned Dominican artist Manny Cruz, the upbeat ‘En la Isla’ reflects the rhythm and passion evoked by both football and the Caribbean island hosts.

A pop merengue composed collaboratively by Daniel Santacruz, Elizabeth Mena, and Cruz himself and produced by Antonio González, the song will be heard at matches in Santo Domingo and Santiago, the two host cities.

They also provide the backdrop to the official music video, which was directed by Freddy Vargas and Oscar Nolasco and features the U-17 national team players who will represent the hosts at the tournament.

The song will be available on FIFA Sound's Spotify account.

Anyone wishing to purchase tickets for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™, which runs from 16 October to 3 November, should visit FIFA.com/tickets.

