FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ draw completed

The draw was held on Saturday in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

The hosts will meet with Ecuador, New Zealand and Nigeria in Group A

Ticket sales will begin on 27 August

The draw for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ took place in Santo Domingo, the country’s capital, on Saturday 22 June. During the event, held at the Fray Anton de Montecinos Monument, the 16 competing teams learned the identity of their group-stage opponents and their potential route to the final.

The eighth edition of the tournament will comprise 32 matches in total, which will be played from 16 October to 3 November in two host cities, Santo Domingo itself and Santiago de los Caballeros.

The draw for the four groups was overseen by FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza, accompanied by two elite athletes; Dominican athlete and mountaineer Thais Herrera and the Canada-born Mexico youth international Tatiana Flores.

Draw for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ Previous 01 / 07 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 - Official Draw 02 / 07 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 - Official Draw 03 / 07 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 - Official Draw 04 / 07 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 - Official Draw 05 / 07 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 - Official Draw 06 / 07 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 - Official Draw 07 / 07 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024 - Official Draw Next

The hosts will make their debut in the competition on 16 October against Ecuador in Santiago de los Caballeros, with New Zealand and Nigeria completing Group A.

Herrera, the first Dominican woman to reach the summit of Mount Everest, had a special message for her compatriots taking part in the World Cup. She said: “I am the living example that you can achieve your dreams. So, keep up the good work. I am looking forward to seeing those amazing games.”

Reigning champions Spain, meanwhile, will kick off their campaign in Group B, in which they will face USA, Korea Republic and Colombia, runners-up last time around.

“The advice to all the players that will participate here is to be confident and go live your dream. ¡Y Buena suerte!" said Flores, who took part in this tournament two years ago in India.

The match schedule for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will be communicated in due course.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino sent a video message to the 100 guests attending the draw, including the Vice President of the Dominican Republic, Mrs. Raquel Peña.

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™ Draw | FIFA President Gianni Infantino 01:56

Tickets for the tournament will go on sale on 27 August. Fans intending to buy tickets can register their interest at this link.

Results of the draw for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024:

Group A: Dominican Republic, Ecuador, New Zealand, Nigeria

Group B: Spain, USA, Korea Republic, Colombia

Group C: Korea DPR, Mexico, Kenya, England