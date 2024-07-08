FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2024™️ official mascot unveiled with 100 days to go

TANÍ™️ inspired by the Bayahibe rose, national flower of hosts the Dominican Republic

Unique character’s name has indigenous Caribbean origins

100 days until Caribbean island hosts first FIFA tournament from 16 October to 3 November

TANÍ™️, the official mascot of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2024™️, has been unveiled ahead of the first FIFA tournament to be staged in the Dominican Republic.

The mascot’s name was inspired by the Taíno people indigenous to the Caribbean island and merged with the name ‘Ana’, which in the Taíno language translates as ‘flower’. The unique character embodies the tremendous natural beauty of the country, and is based on the Bayahibe rose, the national flower of the Dominican Republic.

The use of the flower also signifies the blossoming natural talent and spirit of the players, who will be the last to compete in the tournament’s current biennial 16-team format before it is expanded to an annual 24-team competition from 2025.

The mascot will be seen at games in the two host cities: the capital Santo Domingo, at the Felix Sanchez Stadium, and in Santiago de los Cabelleros, at the CFC Stadium.

The 16 participating teams will be Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, England, Japan, Kenya, DPR Korea, Korea Republic, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, Poland, Spain, USA and Zambia.