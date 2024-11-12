FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024™ stadiums revealed

Anticipation building for FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024™

Qatar’s Stadium 974 and Lusail Stadium to stage final three matches

Visa pre-sale to begin on Thursday, 14 November

Stadium 974 and Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar, will host the final three matches of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup™ presented by Aramco, the annual competition to crown the best club in world football for 2024.

Qatar has successfully hosted the annual club showpiece twice before, in 2019 and 2020, as well as the unforgettable FIFA World Cup 2022™. Stadium 974 staged six games at the 2022 showpiece, including the round of 16 tie between Brazil and Korea Republic. The 80,000-seater Lusail Stadium, meanwhile, was the setting for the 2022 World Cup final, where Argentina defeated then reigning champions France.

Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 winners, CF Pachuca, of Mexico are already confirmed for Match 3 at Stadium 974, with the winners of the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores, either Brazil’s Botafogo or Atlético Mineiro, set to provide the opposition in the FIFA Derby of the Americas on 11 December. Whichever team claims the trophy, will then compete against Egypt’s Al Ahly at the same venue for the FIFA Challenger Cup on 14 December.

Al Ahly overcame Asia’s Al Ain in the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup on 29 October to qualify for Match 4, putting the CAF Champions League winners one more win away from contesting the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in Match 5. UEFA Champions League holders Real Madrid lie in wait at the awe-inspiring Lusail Stadium, where the club champions of the world for the calendar year 2024 will be crowned on 18 December.

An annual platform for the very best in club football from every continent, the tournament gives the champions of all six confederations the chance to compete on the global stage on an annual basis. It provides the perfect opportunity to develop and reinforce global sporting rivalries ahead of the new FIFA Club World Cup™, which debuts in 2025 and will be held every four years.

Tickets for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024 go on exclusive pre-sale for Visa customers on 14 November.

All tickets are electronic and can be purchased exclusively on fifa.com/tickets.