FIFA again ranks among leading international federations for governance standards

World football’s governing body is one of seven international federations to receive a top-tier ranking
Review conducted by the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations
Report shares findings into five aspects of governance
FIFA has retained its place as one of the top international sports federations in the area of governance standards following a review carried out by the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF).
World football’s governing body was one of seven international federations to score over 210 points in the assessment exercise, thereby earning a place in the top group (A1) in the fifth edition of ASOIF’s review of international federation governance. FIFA also featured in the highest-scoring group in the reports published in 2018 and 2022.
The review, led by the ASOIF Governance Task Force, seeks to promote and ensure a culture of good governance across the organisation’s international federations and help to drive continuous progress. The evaluation exercise examined five aspects of governance – transparency, integrity, democracy, development and sustainability, and control mechanisms – each of which comprised a series of indicators.
ASOIF’s 32 member federations were asked to carry out a self-assessment in which they completed a questionnaire, determining a score for each question and providing explanatory evidence to support their responses, which were reviewed and moderated by an independent sports governance consultancy firm.