FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup match to be shown live on FIFA+

Al Ahly to meet Al Ain in Cairo on 29 October at 20:00 local time

First trophy up for grabs in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup™

Winners will qualify for the FIFA Challenger Cup in Doha, Qatar, in December

The winners of the first FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup, introduced as part of the exciting updated format of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup™, will be decided on 29 October, when African champions Al Ahly host their Asian counterparts Al Ain in Cairo, Egypt, with the match broadcast live on FIFA+.

In addition to becoming the first team to claim the new trophy, the winners will progress to the next stage of the competition, the FIFA Challenger Cup, to be contested on Saturday, 14 December in Doha, Qatar, where they will face the victors from the FIFA Derby of the Americas.

The team that prevail in the FIFA Challenger Cup will then meet UEFA Champions League holders Real Madrid in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final, also in Doha, on Wednesday, 18 December.

Egyptian club Al Ahly, who qualified by winning the 2023-2024 CAF Champions League and in the process captured the title for a record-extending 12th time, are seasoned campaigners who will be appearing at their tenth edition of the competition. However, they will now have a chance to play a FIFA match on home soil thanks to the revamped format, with all their previous outings in the tournament having come in other countries. Al Ain, from the United Arab Emirates, sealed their spot by triumphing in the 2023-2024 AFC Champions League and then overcoming OFC Champions League winners Auckland City at home in the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Play-Off on 22 September. The Emirati side are looking to emulate their performance in 2018, when they reached the final before losing to Real Madrid.