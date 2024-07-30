Exclusive Visa pre-sale for FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ begins

Thanks to Visa, FIFA is offering Visa cardholders an exclusive opportunity to secure FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ match tickets ahead of the crowd

It will be the first-ever FIFA tournament to take place in Central Asia

The competition will take place between 14 September and 6 October

Futsal fans from around the world can now purchase tickets for the historic FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ thanks to an exclusive opportunity provided by Visa – a worldwide FIFA Partner. From today [30 July] and up until 6 August, Visa customers have exclusive access to tickets for the upcoming tournament – and can beat the crowd to have their pick of the best seats at venues across the three Host Cities of Tashkent, Andijan and Bukhara by visiting FIFA.com/tickets. The 23-day competition will feature the world’s best futsal teams and players – with all six confederations represented among the 24 competing nations. Following the spectacular draw in Registan Square in the ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand in May 2024, all 24 teams now know their potential paths to glory.

Host nation Uzbekistan will make history as they get the first-ever FIFA competition in Central Asia under way when they kick off against the Netherlands on 14 September 2024 – while the new world champions will be crowned in the capital city of Tashkent on 6 October 2024. In a tournament of firsts, the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024 will also feature four teams from Central Asia, as Afghanistan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan join the host nation in a competition that is sure to set pulses racing under the tag line of “Masters of Speed”. The competition will include four nations appearing at a FIFA Futsal World Cup™ for the first time; Afghanistan, France, New Zealand and Tajikistan. The full match schedule is available to view here.

Following the exclusive Visa pre-sale period, tickets will go on general sale from 31 July 2024 – also via FIFA.com/tickets. Visa, the Official Payment Services Partner of FIFA, is the preferred payment method for fan ticket purchases for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024.

FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ groups