Eight thrilling groups drawn for first-ever 32-team FIFA Club World Cup™

The new FIFA Club World Cup™ reached a major milestone today as the draw for next year’s edition of the competition revealed eight intriguing groups and 48 exciting group-stage clashes. The full draw and coverage of the star-studded show – which was broadcast live from Miami, USA – are available on FIFA.com. Not only did the draw present the world’s 32 leading clubs with the path that will propel one of them to become the first and only official FIFA world club champions, but it also provided the perfect stage for a dazzling moment. The new FIFA Club World Cup Trophy – the eye-catching prize that will be lifted at the MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey on Sunday, 13 July 2025 – was physically presented for the first time by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Brazilian great Ronaldo.