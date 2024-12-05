Eight thrilling groups drawn for first-ever 32-team FIFA Club World Cup™

World’s leading clubs discover path to unprecedented global glory at draw held in Miami, Florida
Draw serves up unique contests set to intrigue and inspire billions of fans worldwide
FIFA Legends Alessandro Del Piero and Ronaldo Nazário involved as new FIFA Club World Cup Trophy is physically revealed for first time
The new FIFA Club World Cup™ reached a major milestone today as the draw for next year’s edition of the competition revealed eight intriguing groups and 48 exciting group-stage clashes. The full draw and coverage of the star-studded show – which was broadcast live from Miami, USA – are available on FIFA.com. Not only did the draw present the world’s 32 leading clubs with the path that will propel one of them to become the first and only official FIFA world club champions, but it also provided the perfect stage for a dazzling moment. The new FIFA Club World Cup Trophy – the eye-catching prize that will be lifted at the MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey on Sunday, 13 July 2025 – was physically presented for the first time by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Brazilian great Ronaldo.
The full match schedule comprising the stadium and kick-off time for each fixture will be finalised and published based on the outcome of the draw in due course, considering a range of factors including sporting and player-centric criteria, local and travelling fans and global broadcast considerations. Fans wishing to keep up to date with the latest news and information regarding FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ tickets can register at FIFA.com/tickets. Information about ticket and hospitality sales will be released in due course.
FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ draw in Miami
01/22
A general view inside the venue as the LED screen displays the final groups during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ draw
02/22
FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Brazil legend Ronaldo present the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ draw