African clubs react to FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ draw: “Being here is an honour”

African clubs learn their group stage opponents following FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ draw in Miami, Florida

Al Ahly’s meeting with hosts Inter Miami CF and Lionel Messi is set to be one of the tournament’s highlights

Most inclusive, merit-based club tournament debuts in the United States on 15 June 2025

Pride was the prevalent emotion amongst the four CAF-affiliated clubs who will take part in the new FIFA Club World Cup™ after the draw for the group stage of the most inclusive, merit-based competition in club football history was made in Miami, Florida on Thursday, 5 December. A highlight for African fans will be Al Ahly's meeting against the hosts, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF, played in front of a passionate US crowd. Club representatives from Al Ahly FC, Espérance Sportive de Tunisie, Mamelodi Sundowns FC and Wydad AC were in attendance, with some of them sharing their enthusiasm for the tournament with Inside FIFA.

Al Ahly FC Egypt and indeed Africa’s most successful club, Al Ahly FC come into the FIFA Club World Cup on the back of winning three of the past four CAF Champions League tournaments. Drawn against Messi's Inter Miami, as well as Brazilian heavyweights SE Palmeiras and former Intercontinental Cup winners FC Porto, Al Ahly will look to lean on their winning habits to carry their continental form onto the international stage. “To be here at this prestigious event is in itself an honour. Playing against Lionel Messi is also a great privilege so I think we are very happy,” said Al Ahly FC Vice-President, Khaled Mortagy. “All teams, all groups are very difficult. I mean there is no easy group because at the end of the day there are 32 world-class teams competing for such a prestigious trophy. “I have to congratulate Gianni Infantino and all the FIFA family that they were able to put this on live. I really have to praise the FIFA family that they were able to do this. “This event is very important to all stakeholders of football. You have more players who are exposed [to the limelight], you have more coaches who are exposed, more referees who are exposed so I think it adds a lot of value to the game, it adds a lot of value to all stakeholders of football. It’s amazing.”

Wydad AC Morocco’s most successful club, Wydad AC qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup through winning the CAF Champions League in 2022. Drawn in arguably the toughest group of the tournament, Wydad will face the dominant force in recent Premier League seasons Manchester City, former Intercontinental Cup winners Juventus FC, and UAE powerhouse Al Ain FC. Despite the strong opponents, club legend Noureddine Naybet is confident Wydad can use typical Moroccan spirit to overcome the odds. “Wydad has drawn a bit of a tough group but we need to have faith,” he said. “We need to work and enter the competition as Morocco did at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Moroccans always have this drive of going far when they’re in these types of groups. “Taking part in the first 32-team FIFA Club World Cup is a historic event. For us, being here is an honour, and not only for Wydad, but for Moroccan football, too. It’s motivation for other clubs to keep working and be at the next FIFA Club World Cup. “I’d like to congratulate both the hosts and FIFA on this outstanding event and on giving the opportunity to some of the clubs and players to express themselves, and, more importantly, on developing football in general.”

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will grace the world stage from 15 June to 13 July 2025, with a total of 63 matches to be played across 12 different venues in 11 US Host Cities. The inaugural edition of the 32-team competition features the most successful club sides from each of the six FIFA confederations: AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA. The group stage is comprised of eight groups of four teams playing in a single-game round-robin format. The top two teams per group progress to the round of 16, the beginning of a direct single-match knockout stage, culminating in the final at MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey, where the world’s best club will be crowned.

Innovative FIFA Club World Cup Trophy unveiled 00:45

Fans wishing to keep up to date with the latest news and information regarding FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets can register at FIFA.com/tickets. More information about ticket and hospitality sales will be released in due course.