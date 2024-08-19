Boca Juniors’ FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ destiny in play

Boca Juniors could become Argentina’s second FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ participants, joining River Plate

Buenos Aires giants need 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores Round of 16 second-leg results to go their way

Two of South America’s six qualifying spots for next year’s 32-team tournament in the United States remain up for grabs

Boca Juniors could join Argentinian rivals River Plate and Brazilian heavyweights Palmeiras, Flamengo and Fluminense at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ if results in the upcoming 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores Round of 16 second legs go their way. The trio of clubs from Brazil clinched their place at the inaugural 32-team tournament thanks to each winning one of the last three editions of the CONMEBOL Libertadores. River are certain to join them in the United States next year either as the 2024 South American champions or via the ranking pathway. Boca can only rely on the latter route having failed to qualify for the 2024 continental competition, but their place would be assured if fellow Argentinian clubs San Lorenzo and Talleres are knocked out and Uruguayan outfit Nacional also fall by the wayside.

With just two clubs per country able to qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 outside of being continental champions, San Lorenzo and Talleres know they must lift the trophy after the final in Buenos Aires on 30 November if they want to join River as Argentina’s representatives in the tournament.

That is because neither side can now catch Boca via the ranking pathway: San Lorenzo knew that was not an option even before their 1-1 Round of 16 first-leg draw with Brazilian club Atlético Mineiro, while Talleres’ hopes disappeared with their 1-0 first-leg defeat to River. They play their second-leg ties on 20 and 21 August respectively.