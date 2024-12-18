“Resilience personified”: Ten-year-old Brazilian suffering from rare condition voted world’s best fan

CR Vasco da Gama fan Guilherme Gandra Moura suffers from epidermolysis bullosa

Guilherme says “Vasco help me forget the bad things”

Brazil's President Lula describes prize as “an emotional day for Brazilian football”

A 10-year-old Brazilian supporter suffering from the rare and painful genetic condition epidermolysis bullosa has won the FIFA Fan Award 2024 for his extraordinary courage and his devotion to his club CR Vasco da Gama. The story of Guilherme Gandra Moura has touched the hearts of millions in Latin America’s biggest country, including President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and prompted a new law in the state of Rio de Janeiro to help sufferers of the condition.

“My love for Vasco is huge,” said Guilherme, who is known simply as Gui. “Vasco help me forget the bad things and I don't feel any pain. I have only got one thing to say - as long as there is a child's heart, Vasco will be immortal.”

After the award was announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2024 in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, 17 December 2024, Gui said on Instagram: “This prize is ours, it’s for Brazil and for all the supporters who came together and staged the best campaign in the world for the best supporter in the world.”

President Lula, who invited Guilherme to the capital Brasília to meet him in November 2023, described it as “an emotional day for Brazilian football”. In a post on his Instagram account, President Lula said: “Very happy to hear that Gui has won The Best (FIFA) award as the best fan in the world. He represents the children of Brazil and we are very proud of him. Another hug from me, dear Gui.”

The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2024 | FIFA Fan Award winner Guilherme Gandra Moura 01:02

Vasco da Gama added: “You deserve it so much, Gui. We are very happy and proud. Thank you for all the love that you carry with the Maltese Cross [the club symbol] and the way you represent our supporters.”

Epidermolysis bullosa, which has no known cure, causes the skin to become very fragile and even the slightest trauma or friction to the skin can cause painful blisters.

His mother Tayane Gandra said that no matter what happened, Guilherme always remained positive. “I would describe him as resilience personified. With Gui, no matter what he goes through, he is extremely happy,” she said.

Guilherme’s condition became well-known in Brazil in June 2023 when he was placed into a coma after falling ill with pneumonia, waking 16 days later, and the touching video of his reunion with his mother went viral. Vasco da Gama’s then-star player Gabriel Pec helped him in his recovery while Guilherme also met the team and was chosen as the mascot for a match in August 2023 after having left hospital.

In October 2023, the Legislative Assembly for the State of Rio de Janeiro (ALERJ) passed the so-called Lei Gui (the Gui Law) which guarantees that sufferers of the condition will be paid an allowance as well as all treatment-related costs. His mother, who proposed the law, and Guilherme were both present in the session where it was approved.