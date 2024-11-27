FIFA and adidas Reveal FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™ Official Match Ball

FIFA and adidas have unveiled the stunning Official Match Ball for the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™ as excitement builds for the groundbreaking tournament. The ball CNXT25 PRO BCH showcases the event’s striking logo within a vibrant design that reflects beach soccer’s rich heritage and celebrates the country’s first-ever FIFA tournament. Crafted with cutting-edge innovation and precision, the ball’s unique weight distribution will allow the game’s most skilful stars to flourish and encourage goals galore on Seychelles’ glorious sands. The ball will be at the heart of the action when beach soccer’s global community gathers in Seychelles for a memorable festival of thrills and skills in a picturesque setting. The world’s premier beach soccer competition will take place in an African country for the first time from 1-11 May 2025. Half of the 16 teams who will compete to lift the trophy have already booked their spots, with two-time previous winners Portugal set to be joined by Belarus, Italy, Mauritania, Senegal, Spain, Tahiti and the host nation. The final eight teams will be known by the end of March 2025 following a trio of qualifying competitions in The Bahamas, Chile and Thailand to determine the respective two teams from Concacaf, 3 from CONMEBOL and 3 from Asia. Click here to register your interest in tickets for the tournament.