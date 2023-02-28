Argentina fans at Qatar 2022 win FIFA Fan Award

FIFA Global Fan Ambassador Adriana Lima and football commentator Andres Cantor made the award

Well-known Argentina fan Carlos "Tula" Pascual stepped up to collect it

"I’d like to send my best wishes to fans everywhere. The passion that football creates is amazing."

Argentina’s legion of fans, who captivated the watching world when cheering their side to glory at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, have another reason to celebrate after picking up The Best FIFA Fan Award.

The thousands of Albiceleste supporters who flocked to Doha during the tournament decked the city out in sky blue and white, helping Lionel Messi and his team-mates to feel right at home wherever they played and giving them all the encouragement they needed to make the Trophy theirs.

Chanting iconic songs such as Muchachos, the Argentinian faithful brought no little warmth and colour to the stadiums of Qatar, all to the beat of their drums, which came in all shapes and sizes.

Entrusted with the task of collecting the award was Carlos Pascual, better known in Argentina as El Tula, one of the country’s most famous fans and a veteran of 13 World Cups, having first banged his drum at Germany 1974.

“As a football fan, the satisfaction I got from watching Argentina is something you can’t put a price on. I can say I was there for all three of the World Cups that we’ve won,” said ‘El Tula’, the 82-year-old Rosario Central fan, who came on stage with his famous drum. “I’d like to send my best wishes to fans everywhere. The passion that football creates is amazing. I’m just one Argentinian, representing the thousands who went to cheer on our beloved team, and millions more who were celebrating our victory back home,” added Pascual, who treated the audience to a few bangs of his drum before departing.

The award was presented by the Brazilian supermodel, actor, businesswoman Adriana Lima, the first FIFA Global Fan Ambassador, and the Argentinian commentator and journalist Andres Cantor.

“It’s an honour to be part of tonight’s celebrations. The fans are the lifeblood of the game,” said Lima before the winner was announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2022 held in Paris on Monday 27 February.