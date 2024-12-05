Anticipation builds for FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ participants ahead of draw

32 teams will compete to become world champions

All six Confederations represented in tournament

Draw to be held in Miami on December 5

The highly anticipated FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ draw will be held on Thursday 5 December in Miami, USA (1pm local time, 7pm CET). This new competition will see 32 of the world’s best clubs come together to earn the title of world champions. Ahead of the draw, several of the participants shared their excitement at being part of history and on the brink of an exciting new venture in club football.

Enrique Cerezo, Atlético de Madrid President "Well, it’s a wonderful feeling, right? To think that you’re among the 32 best clubs in the world, it makes you very happy to be able to take part and very happy that you get to face great teams, with which you always have the hope and the possibility of reaching the final. "

Craig Waibel, Seattle Sounders FC Chief Soccer Officer "You know, I’ve thought ten different ways about this. I’m pretty sure no matter who we draw, we’re going to be amazed. It’s just such an opportunity when you look at the four pots and who we could match up against. I’m not sure there’s a way we could ever be disappointed. I think tomorrow’s just going to be a moment of elation for our club and our fanbase." Rodolfo Landim, CR Flamengo President "I think the day is coming, we’re about six months away from playing in this fantastic tournament, which, I think, is going to be a historical moment for world football, and it’s great to be able to be here watching Flamengo take part in this great party. I have faith that it will all work out, regardless of the group we end up in, and we will move forward in this competition and we’re going to make Flamengo bigger and more renowned around the world."

Carsten Cramer, Borussia Dortmund Director of Marketing "I think everyone involved with us is happy to be part of it and not have to be sat on the sofa getting behind another team. It’s always better to be involved. It’s going to be fun and I can promise all BVB fans that Borussia Dortmund will represent the black and yellow as best as we can at the (FIFA) Club World Cup. We’re all looking forward to the (FIFA) Club World Cup." Stephan Lichtsteiner, Juventus FC legend "We can’t wait to watch this tournament. I think that this will be a wonderful competition, in a beautiful country, with lots of people and fans who are really eager to do it. And, of course, go Juventus go, until the end." Andrés Chitiva, CF Pachuca legend "For Pachuca, it’s always been a source of pride to be able to be here. We’ve fought hard for many years to be in the (FIFA) Club World Cup and the truth is it’s an honour and a privilege to be here at this moment, at this time, and obviously in terms of the sporting side, which is the most important thing, because the players have managed to maintain this sort of level year after year. And now, with this new format, we can make the most of it and enjoy the team we have, which is a very young team, but I think they’ll put in a good performance."

The draw, to be conducted as a live studio event, will kick off at 13:00 local time (19:00 CET) and be beamed around the globe. Key draw principles will ensure competitive balance and geographical diversity. The FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which kicks off on Sunday, 15 June 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, will bring together the 32 leading club sides from all over the world for matches to be played in 12 venues across the USA over a 29-day period, culminating with the final at MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey on Sunday, 13 July 2025.