Real Madrid pair Carlo Ancelotti and Thibault Courtois not taking surprise FIFA Intercontinental Cup™ finalists Pachuca lightly

Real Madrid and Pachuca go head-to-head in the final of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024™ at Lusail Stadium on Wednesday

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois braced for stylistic antithesis to European football

The two sides will meet again in the group stage of the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

Real Madrid CF and Pachuca CF will be looking to “end last season on a high note” when they meet in the final of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024™ presented by Aramco at Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday.

As winners of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid found out on Saturday that they would be facing Pachuca after the Mexicans overcame Al Ahly in the FIFA Challenger Cup Qatar 2024. The CONCACAF Champions Cup winners, Los Tuzos previously had to overcome Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas in the FIFA Derby of the Americas Qatar 2024. This updated tournament format will bring the 2023/24 season to a close with the final, which both teams would like to finish in style.

“[Playing] in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final means that you have done very well in the previous season. It’s one of the most important events,” said Los Blancos’ head coach Carlo Ancelotti. “When you start the season, you want to be there, you want to play in the final. We had the (good) fortune, as well as the (right) attitude and commitment, to contest it. We will certainly try to win it.”

Pitted against the Spanish champions are a Pachuca side who have already shown themselves to be stern opponents. “Pachuca’s win against Botafogo was a surprise, and they’ve proven to be a very strong team,” said Ancelotti – who has previously won FIFA’s annual global club competition as a manager in 2007, 2014 and 2022. Meanwhile, Belgium international Thibaut Courtois added: “I think many people thought the final could be Botafogo against Real Madrid, but Pachuca have demonstrated that they will be a tough opponent.

“[Finals] are always different. Their playing styles are sometimes the antithesis of European football. Sometimes the intensity changes, sometimes they are more physical, or the determination or tactics change, and that’s why it’s always enjoyable to play in these matches. I think it’s going to be a great final.”

Ancelotti and Courtois not taking FIFA Intercontinental Cup™ finalists Pachuca lightly 01:36

The 15-time European champions’ objective is clear: to add another title to their long list of silverware and confirm a successful season.

“We have to close out the previous season well, which was a very successful season for us and the club. Obviously, it’s also very important for the club to win another international club tournament again because we have many fans all over the world, and they would love us to lift the trophy,” said Ancelotti.

Courtois added, “It means a lot and it’s another trophy we can win in 2024. We’ve already won the UEFA Super Cup, and now, we have another opportunity to win a trophy. It’s important to finish the year with another title.”

Ancelotti will be seeking to extend his already extensive trophy haul, and will be looking to do so in a competition he has fond memories of – as both coach and player.