“Aheh-Aheh” – the official song of FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™ – available Friday

FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™ official song brings together two of Colombia’s rising female stars

Uplifting anthem that will backdrop the tournament will be available to stream on 16 August

Tickets are available for matches in Bogotá, Cali and Medellín at FIFA.com/tickets

FIFA is thrilled to announce the official song for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™, launching “Aheh-Aheh” on 16 August – the creative result of a dynamic new collaboration between Mambo Kingz, DJ Luian, and FIFA, and featuring the talents of Colombian artists Nath and Ysa C.

With just two over weeks to go before the highly anticipated kick-off, the anthem embodies the spirit and energy of the tournament, encapsulating themes of empowerment, resilience and unity that will be on display as the future stars of football go head-to-head.

The anthem, “Aheh-Aheh”, sees two female Colombian artists bring their unique musical style and background to the tournament.

Ysa C, a trailblazer in Afro-Colombian music, infuses the song with her powerful voice and rhythmic beats, celebrating cultural heritage and female strength. Nath, meanwhile, brings a vibrant and contemporary style, delivering a fresh and energetic vibe that resonates with young audiences. Together they deliver a blend of traditional and modern sounds, celebrating the diversity of the women’s game.

“This is a moment of great pride for Colombia,” said Ysa C. “We are showcasing our passion for football and our vibrant culture to the world. The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup is not just about sport, it’s about celebrating our unity and diversity.”

Nath added: “Being part of the anthem for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia is a tremendous honour and a testament to our love for the game. It’s an opportunity to highlight our nation’s talent, resilience, and the vibrant spirit of our people.”

As the countdown continues to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™, the official song “Aheh-Aheh” promises to help set the stage for an unforgettable tournament.

Tickets for the tournament are available at FIFA.com/tickets, with 52 matches in four historic stadiums across three host cities – Bogotá, Cali and Medellín – to be played from 31 August to 22 September.