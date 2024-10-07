A tribute to Johan Neeskens: 1951 – 2024

Johan Neeskens played a fundamental role in two of the greatest and most influential teams the game has seen -- the Ajax Amsterdam side of the early 1970s, and the Netherlands team which reached the final of the FIFA World Cup™ in both 1974 and 1978. Playing with a fluid, adventurous and exciting style which became popularly known as "Total Football", both teams captivated fans, changed the way football was played and put the Netherlands firmly on the map as a major football power. Although it was the late Johan Cruyff, with his artistry and skill, who took on the starring role, Neeskens did the hard running which allowed his better-known teammate to flourish and employ the pressing which became a hallmark of their game. Renowned for his energy, Neeskens was far more than a support act for Cruyff: he was the engine of the team and was often said to be worth two players, so much so that he was described as a “kamikaze” by one hapless opponent who had to mark him. He had an eye for a pass, considerable skill and was a good finisher, as his 17 goals in 49 Netherlands appearances testify. He was also a reliable penalty-taker, usually driving the ball low and hard – as he famously did in the second minute of the FIFA World Cup 1974 final against West Germany. It remains the fastest-ever goal in a FIFA World Cup final although the hosts hit back to win 2-1.

Neeskens began as right-back for his local club, second tier Racing Club Heemstede, in 1968. After two seasons, he was spotted by the legendary coach Rinus Michels – the mastermind of Total Football -- and joined Ajax, where he enjoyed remarkable success. In his four seasons at the club, Ajax won the European Cup three times in a row (1971, 1972, 1973), the Intercontinental Cup once, the Eredivisie twice and the KNVB Cup twice. The Dutch national side, without a FIFA World Cup appearance since 1938, had been in the doldrums but that was about to change. Having made his debut in a 1-0 defeat to East Germany in 1970, Neeskens helped them qualify for the FIFA World Cup 1974™, on goal-difference ahead of Belgium, where they brought the tournament to life with their unique brand of football.

They opened with a 2-0 win over Uruguay to record their first-ever win at a FIFA World Cup and, after a goalless draw with Sweden, qualified for the next round with a 4-1 win over Bulgaria, helped by two Neeskens penalties. In the second round, Neeskens was on target in a 2-1 win over East Germany and a 2-0 win over Brazil as they knocked the titleholders out – a game which he described as a personal highlight.

Neeskens was again instrumental in helping the Netherlands reach the final in Argentina four years later, despite playing the second half of the tournament with a rib injury. But it ended in more heartbreak as they lost 3-1 to the hosts in the final after extra-time.

At club level, he followed his friend Cruyff to Barcelona where he played for five seasons, collecting a Copa del Rey and UEFA Cup title. He then joined the pioneers who participated in the North American Soccer League, playing for New York Cosmos. He then had stints with Groningen in the Netherlands, Major Indoor Soccer League team Kansas and FC Baar and FC Zug in Switzerland.

Following the end of his playing career, Neeskens move into coaching. He was assistant to Netherlands coach Guus Hiddink at the FIFA World Cup 1998, and was also assistant coach with Australia, Barcelona and Galatasaray. He was also head coach of NEC Nijmegen for four seasons - where he ended a 20-year absence from the three major European competitions by leading them into the UEFA Cup - and Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: "I am deeply saddened to hear of Johan Neeskens’ sudden passing. "He played a fundamental role in two of the greatest and most influential teams the game has seen - the Ajax side of the early 1970s and the Netherlands team which reached the 1974 and 1978 FIFA World Cup finals. In particular, his partnership alongside the late Johan Cruyff will ensure his legacy lives on eternally. "On behalf of the global football community, my condolences go to his family, friends, former teammates as well as everyone at the Royal Netherlands Football Association. May he rest in peace."