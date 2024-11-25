FIFAe Finals 2024 featuring Rocket League and eFootball™ to take place in Riyadh from 5-12 December

The FIFAe Finals 2024 will mark the first time that the event includes multiple esports titles, establishing itself as the ultimate stage for both the FIFAe World Cup™ featuring Rocket League and the FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball™ on console and mobile respectively. Hosted at the SEF Arena at BLVD Riyadh City, the event will unfold in two stages. It begins with the FIFAe World Cup featuring Rocket League from 5 to 8 December, followed by two FIFAe World Cup featuring eFootball™ (on console and mobile) that will run from 9 to 12 December. Boasting a gaming-savvy population, strong participation in FIFAe competitions, and a legacy of world champions, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has been chosen as host of the FIFAe Finals 2024. With the Saudi Esports Federation (SEF) as a presenting partner, the FIFAe Finals are continuing to expand, engaging local and global communities in this growing ecosystem. All days of the FIFAe Finals 2024 are open for the public on a walk-in basis. In addition, fans can pre-register here for December 7, 8 and 12 to secure a seat for the most important days. The detailed schedule and more information are available here. Ahead of the eagerly anticipated tournaments, Turki Alfawzan, CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation said: “As we continue to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s position as a global leader in esports, hosting the FIFAe Finals 2024 is a proud moment for us. This event not only highlights the Kingdom’s commitment to the esports ecosystem but also provides an unparalleled opportunity for players from across the world to showcase their talent and passion on a global stage. We’re excited to witness the next chapter of esports history unfold right here in Riyadh.” This prestigious event offers players the opportunity to represent their nations and lift the official FIFAe World Cup Trophy on the biggest stage. With 16 nations competing in Rocket League and up to 18 countries going head-to-head in eFootball™, the tournaments promise to be an exhilarating showcase of the world’s top talent, fuelled by intense national pride for the first time in these esports ecosystems. Full details on the competing nations and the tournament format can be found at FIFA.GG.