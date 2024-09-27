FIFA to announce FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ venues at the Global Citizen Festival

The new FIFA Club World Cup™ will reach a significant milestone on Saturday when FIFA reveals the cities and stadiums hosting the tournament, live from the Global Citizen Festival in New York. The competition, which takes place from 15 June to 13 July 2025, will be the largest stand-alone global club football event ever staged in the United States and globally, with the best 32 clubs from all over the world participating. New York’s Central Park, which plays host to the annual music event brings together Global Citizens, artists, activists, world leaders, philanthropists, corporate leaders, and fans, with one collective mission – ending extreme poverty – an objective that FIFA also shares with this great organisation. The iconic setting will provide the platform for announcements in front of 60,000 people together with 100 million fans from all around the world tuning in live. Both the FIFA and the Global Citizen YouTube channels will stream the announcements, while the entire festival will also stream live globally on ABC News Live, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Brut, Facebook, GlobalCitizen.org, iHeartRadio, and Veeps. Get ready, it’s coming: Watch live on Saturday, 28 September 2024 from 17:50 EST (23:50 CET), as FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Hugh Evans, Co-Founder & CEO, Global Citizen, together with other special guests take to the stage to make these important announcements.