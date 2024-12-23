FIFA appoints BEYOND Hospitality as Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

FIFA has announced BEYOND Hospitality as the Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, the groundbreaking and most inclusive club competition ever that is set to take place in 12 venues across the Unites States from Saturday, 14 June 2025 until Sunday, 13 July 2025. The eagerly anticipated event will see 32 of the world’s best club sides compete to lift the most coveted trophy in global club football. BEYOND Hospitality, which was appointed following an extensive selection process, channels decades of expertise into creating extraordinary sporting hospitality experiences worldwide and will offer ticket-inclusive fan experience packages for the showpiece tournament. BEYOND will provide an exciting programme that captures the entertainment style and excitement of US hospitality. Official hospitality for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be available in multiple product tiers and in bundled packages (or series), such as the Venue Series that allows fans to make a stadium their home base and the Final Round Series for supporters wanting to catch every thrilling moment of the tournament’s latter stages. “With the FIFA Club World Cup due to set new standards for club football worldwide, we’re delighted to have secured the services of an experienced and innovative industry expert in the shape of BEYOND Hospitality, which will offer cutting-edge hospitality services for fans from across the world, thereby further enhancing the appeal of this unique competition,” said FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström. “This agreement is an important milestone in FIFA’s quest to maximise the fan experience in what promises to be an outstanding competition that will rewrite club football history. The FIFA Club World Cup will be the pinnacle of the global club game on and off the pitch.”