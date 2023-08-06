Continued revenue growth
Women’s football is experiencing a surge of interest and recognition, as shown by the overwhelming success of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand. It was the biggest-ever women’s sporting event in the world and the first edition of the tournament to be co-hosted, the first in the southern hemisphere and the first to feature 32 teams. Another historic moment for football was the appointment of the United States as the host of the new and expanded 32-team Mundial de Clubes FIFA™ that is due to take place in 2025.
FIFA’s revenue in the first year of the 2023-2026 cycle amounted to USD 1,170 million, 23% of which came from television broadcasting rights, 39% from marketing rights, 15% from licensing rights, 7% from hospitality rights and tickets, and 16% from other revenue and income. It exceeded the budget by a significant 45% (USD 363 million) and was 53% higher (USD 404 million) than in 2019, the equivalent year of the previous cycle. FIFA is well on track to reach its budgeted total revenue of USD 11,000 million for the 2023-2026 cycle.
Revenue from television broadcasting rights amounted to USD 267 million in 2023, representing an increase of 5% compared to the budget. TV coverage in 2023 was exceptional, mainly because of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, which was shown in over 200 territories by 130 broadcasters and in all other markets thanks to the FIFA+ platform. In order to provide for the ever-growing popularity of the women’s game, FIFA has adapted its media rights sales strategy by taking a more comprehensive and detailed approach to the market. This is associated with higher revenue from various new and existing media partners. During the tournament, FIFA used social media to add value and appeal to a younger audience. Over 3 billion views of content were achieved on FIFA’s social and digital platforms.
The biggest source of income was the sale of marketing rights from commercial partnerships, which delivered USD 456 million, more than 101% over budget. In 2023, FIFA successfully renewed its long-term partnerships with Hyundai/Kia, Qatar Airways and Visa to cover a wide range of competitions, including the FIFA World Cup 26™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. FIFA also adapted its sales strategy for commercial partnership rights with the aim of accelerating the growth and equality of the women’s game. Thanks to the dedicated sponsorship programme for women’s football, all sponsorship packages available for the FIFA Women’s World Cup were sold. These included five global FIFA Partners, two global Women’s Football Partners, nine global FIFA Women’s World Cup Sponsors and 14 Tournament Sponsors. This makes a total of 30 Partners and Sponsors, more than twice as many as there were for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019™.
Licensing rights generated revenue of USD 181 million, also exceeding the budget (USD 160 million). This mainly included royalty-based income related to brand licensing rights in connection with FIFA’s trademarks and brand elements. FIFA also expanded its global presence with an enhanced licensing programme including an e-commerce and digital marketplace presence.
Hospitality rights and ticketing sales for the FIFA Women’s World Cup amounted to USD 43 million. FIFA benefited from a strong demand for ticket and hospitality packages for this unique tournament, which also set a new Women’s World Cup record with nearly two million tickets sold. The average attendance rate across the tournament’s 64 matches was 87%, while 75,784 fans packed into a sold-out Stadium Australia in Sydney/Wangal for the final to witness a victorious Spain team lift the coveted FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy. FIFA also benefited from additional hospitality rights and ticketing sales of USD 37 million in connection with the FIFA World Cup 2022 after the final reconciliation was completed.
Other revenue and income totalled USD 186 million, mainly coming from the two editions of the FIFA Club World Cup™ played in 2023, the FIFA Quality Programme, the FIFA Museum, penalties/appeals and contributions received for the hosting and staging of the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Of these items, the host-country contributions (USD 56 million) and the income related to the FIFA Club World Cup (USD 76 million) were the largest sources of income.
+45% versus budget revenue in 2023 (in USD million)
Sponsors signed for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
Average stadium occupancy at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
Revenue contracts signed of 2023-2026 budget