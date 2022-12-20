These pages in future years will include reviews on more tournaments. The FIFA Council has decided to increase the number of youth competitions at Under-17 level so that boys and girls will compete annually rather than every two years from 2025. The Under-20 tournaments will remain every two years, but the women’s tournament will see an increase in the number of participants as we raise the number of playing opportunities. Creating chances is important because in some parts of the world, there is not enough football and that is something we have to address at both grassroots and elite levels. Sixteen more teams will line up for the next men’s FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States than appeared in Qatar, giving us 104 Super Bowls to look forward to in little more than a month. In advance of that, the Mundial de Clubes FIFA – a new competition occupying the same slot as the old FIFA Confederations Cup – will help us to foster the future of club football – and align well with the rivalries that will span from the new Coupe Intercontinentale de la FIFA, which will be held on an annual basis. This report chronicles the financial results of FIFA, and a crucial objective to ensure the sustained development of football is to optimise revenues. The last FIFA Congress approved a budget of USD 11 billion for this cycle. That allows us to invest in talent development, in FIFA Academies around the world, in coaching, in education, in referees, in medical matters and so much more. It also provides us the opportunity to play our role in society in the best way, hand in hand with our 211 Member Associations and using our platform to continue the fight against discrimination. And it allows us to unite the world through football, many examples of which you will see in this Annual Report.