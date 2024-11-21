First-ever FIFA World Cup™ hospitality deposit programme launched

Priority access to ticket-inclusive hospitality packages now open

Fans can purchase fully refundable deposit vouchers starting at USD 500 to be first in line when hospitality sales begin in early 2025

Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA World Cup 26™, On Location, to manage deposit programme

Fans now have the chance to secure priority access to FIFA World Cup 26™ hospitality packages via the tournament’s first-ever hospitality deposit programme. Football enthusiasts looking for a world-class experience are encouraged to visit FIFA.com/hospitality for more information on how to get one step closer to securing an early place at the biggest and most inclusive tournament ever, which will take place in 16 Host Cities across Canada, Mexico and the USA and feature 48 teams for the first time. Deposit vouchers will begin at USD 500 and will be fully refundable. On Location, appointed by FIFA as the Official Hospitality Provider of the FIFA World Cup 26, will manage the programme. The launch represents the first time that FIFA has used a deposit programme ahead of a general sales period, giving fans a simple and secure route to guarantee priority access to ticket-inclusive hospitality packages for the FIFA World Cup 26. General hospitality sales are expected to begin in early 2025 via FIFA.com/hospitality and officially appointed sales agents.

How the priority access deposit programme works

From today and until Sunday, 16 February 2025, a priority access deposit window will be open to enable fans to purchase a fully refundable deposit voucher through a secure platform. A conversion window will then follow, and holders of a deposit voucher will be contacted by On Location to explore a range of options to suit their needs before any purchase is necessary. This will allow fans to choose to attend their selected matches in one or more Host Cities, during a particular tournament stage or to follow a specific national team. It will also be possible to purchase unforgettable add-on experiences for both matchdays and non-matchdays in conjunction with ticket-inclusive hospitality packages. Deposit vouchers will be credited against the package price and thus considered partial payment towards the total amount due. Refund requests are simple and can be obtained via Guest Services or the dedicated sales agent or representative. Fans should note that while deposits are refundable, they cannot be transferred or resold. For any questions, please visit the FAQ page. General hospitality sales will begin after the conversion window closes, when fans who did not pay a deposit will also be able to purchase hospitality packages.

The largest hospitality programme for the greatest FIFA World Cup™ ever