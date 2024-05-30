FIFA World 2.0 Launches on Roblox, Creating A New Playground for Member Associations and Global Fandom

Romy Gai, Chief Business Officer at FIFA, commented: "FIFA World 2.0 represents our commitment to growing football by developing innovative ways for fans to engage with the sport. The immersive experience on Roblox will provide football fans with exciting new ways to interact, celebrate, and show their creativity and national pride." The launch of FIFA World 2.0 is set to further advance how football fans interact with the sport, offering a dynamic and inclusive platform that transcends physical boundaries and tournament timings. As FIFA continues to evolve its digital strategy, and provide wider opportunities for Member Associations to grow, FIFA World 2.0 is poised to become a central hub for younger, emerging football fans worldwide. U.S. Soccer Fans will be able to access U.S. Soccer Tycoon via a portal from FIFA World 2.0. Featuring an urban, modern setting, U.S. Soccer Tycoon will promote inclusivity for all players and create a sense of community. The environment will eventually feature landmarks from the 11 cities which will host FIFA World Cup™ matches in 2026. Through the platform, U.S. Soccer’s new and existing commercial partners will be able to capitalize on organic integration opportunities within U.S. Soccer’s virtual clubhouse as well as the broader U.S. Soccer campus. “U.S. Soccer Tycoon is a reflection of the Federation’s strategy to delve deeper into emerging technologies to reach new fans and experiment for the future, especially as we think about 2026,” said U.S. Soccer Vice President of Business Ventures Ross Moses. “The collaboration with Roblox and FIFA provides an opportunity to introduce young fans to soccer and our National Teams in an engaging and sustainable model that harnesses the global soccer ecosystem.”