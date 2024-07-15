FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ & 2029 media rights tender launched

Media rights tender for FIFA’s new top club competition open for the Americas, Asia, and Middle East & North Africa for 2025 and 2029 editions

29 of the globe’s top clubs have sealed their place at the first-ever 32 team FIFA Club World Cup

Inaugural edition to be staged in the USA between 15 June and 13 July 2025

FIFA has launched an invitation to tender in the Americas, Asia, and Middle East & North Africa for the sale of media rights to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and FIFA Club World Cup 2029™.

Taking on a fresh format from next year, the FIFA Club World Cup™ will be staged quadrennially. Featuring 32 of the globe’s best clubs, the FIFA Club World Cup will redefine how, when and where a true club world champion is crowned.

The 32 clubs will be divided into eight competitive and intriguing groups of four. Each club will play three matches, with the top two clubs from each group progressing to the knockout phase, which will feature a round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final. A total of 63 matches will be held at the tournament, with action from the first to final whistle set to captivate global audiences.

Twenty-nine clubs have already secured their ticket to next year’s tournament, which will be contested in the USA between 15 June and 13 July 2025. These clubs include European heavyweights Real Madrid (Spain) and Manchester City (England), South American powerhouses Palmeiras (Brazil) and River Plate (Argentina), African giants Al Ahly (Egypt) and Wydad AC (Morocco), Asian leaders Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) and Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan), top North and Central American sides Seattle (USA) and Monterrey (Mexico), and ambitious Oceania representative Auckland City (New Zealand), among others.

The full list of qualified clubs can be accessed here. Two additional clubs from South America and one club representing the host nation will be confirmed later this year.

This tender process for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and FIFA Club World Cup 2029™ will allow FIFA to select the entity, or entities, that are best placed to secure the required transmission and programming commitments on a global, regional, or territory-specific basis. A second phase covering Europe as well as Sub-Saharan Africa will be staged, with precise timings to follow in due course.

Media companies and organisations wishing to participate in the process can request the invitation to tender (ITT) by e-mailing FCWC-media-rights@fifa.org. The deadline for bid submissions is 16:00 CEST on Tuesday, 20 August 2024.