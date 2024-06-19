FIFA announces FIFA Collect rebrand and strategic integration of Web 3.0 and blockchain technology, in collaboration with Modex

FIFA is pleased to announce the further integration of Web 3.0 and blockchain technologies into its core operational frameworks and the official rebranding of its Web 3.0 digital collectables platform.

Developed in collaboration with Modex, this platform will now be known as FIFA Collect and undergo further creative changes in the future, allowing for closer alignment with the FIFA brand and broadening the scope of the marketplace.

This expansion also invites all clubs and FIFA Member Associations around the world to join and engage in the FIFA Collect marketplace, allowing them to showcase and generate value from all their digital memorabilia and experiences.

Through FIFA Collect, fans will have the unique opportunity to own and interact with digital pieces of their favourite football clubs and federations, enhancing fan engagement and interaction at an unprecedented level.

The collaboration between FIFA and Modex gives further impetus to FIFA’s striving for innovation and movement into Web 3.0, an era that fosters new opportunities for engagement, participation, and innovation in the sport. With this, FIFA and Modex are exploring additional ways to leverage Web 3.0 and blockchain technologies to generate scalable value in the near future.