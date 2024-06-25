FIFA and Taittinger Extend Official Champagne Agreement Through 2030

FIFA and Taittinger are delighted to announce the extension of their relationship, taking the Official Champagne collaboration through to the end of 2030. The renewed agreement comes as the two celebrate more than a decade in collaboration, having first joined forces ahead of the FIFA World Cup Brazil 2014™. Taittinger will continue as the Official Champagne of upcoming FIFA events, including the expanded FIFA World Cup 26™, the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ as well as FIFA World Cup 2030™. The extension was revealed at a celebration with guests during FIFA Plage, FIFA’s week-long beach takeover at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2024.

Toasting the event, company President Vitalie Taittinger said: “We are sincerely honoured to continue our adventure with FIFA. After three editions of both the FIFA World Cup™ and the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, this is an honour for our independent company, its savoir-faire and its teams. “Football is not only a wonderful, popular and ‘sparkling’ sport, it is a universal culture and passion, a universal link between all the nations.” As the Official Champagne of these FIFA events, Taittinger will continue toasting the spirit of the game and supporting the celebration of FIFA tournaments across the globe.