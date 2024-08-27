FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup 2024™

Media Release

Tuesday 27 August 2024, 10:00
Commercial

FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and 2029 media rights tender opened in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa

  • United States to stage first 32-team FIFA Club World Cup between 15 June and 13 July 2025

  • Tender process for Americas, Asia, and Middle East & North Africa launched last month

  • CA Boca Juniors became the 30th of the world’s top clubs to seal their place at the tournament last week

FIFA has launched an invitation to tender in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa for the sale of media rights to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and FIFA Club World Cup 2029™, giving a vast array of broadcasters the chance to feature unique match-ups, vibrant fans and dramatic contests from a thrilling and inclusive tournament.

Based on sporting-merit across a four-year cycle, Real Madrid CF, Chelsea FC and Manchester City FC feature in the final tournament from Europe as recent winners of the UEFA Champions League, joined by nine other clubs who have qualified via the UEFA ranking pathway. South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns FC are one of four clubs from Africa who have earned the chance to showcase their talents owing to performances in the CAF Champions League. Clubs from the AFC, Concacaf, CONMEBOL and OFC FIFA confederations will also be represented.

MAINZ, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 29: A TV camera is seen during the Bundesliga match between 1. FSV Mainz 05 and TSG Hoffenheim at Opel Arena on November 29, 2020 in Mainz, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)
COMMERCIAL
FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ & 2029 media rights tender launched

The inaugural edition of the FIFA Club World Cup will signal the start of a new era in club football history with a brand-new trophy becoming synonymous with the diversity and quality of the global game as club football brings the world together in the United States. Only two spots remain for clubs to participate in the tournament after CA Boca Juniors sealed their place through the CONMEBOL rankings pathway last week.

The 32 clubs will be divided into eight competitive and intriguing groups of four during a final tournament draw. Each club will play three matches, with the top two from each group progressing to the knockout phase, featuring a round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final. Sixty-three matches will be held at the tournament, with action from the first to final whistle set to captivate global audiences.

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 17: (L-R) FIFA Vice-President and CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani, FIFA Senior Vice-President HE Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Secretary General ad interim Mattias Grafström and FIFA Vice-President and CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez during a FIFA Council Meeting on December 17, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA COUNCIL
FIFA Council confirms key details for FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

Media organisations looking to take part in the process can request the invitation to tender (ITT) by e-mailing FCWC-media-rights@fifa.org. The deadline for submissions is 11:00 CEST on Tuesday, 24 September 2024.

FIFA also seeks to preserve the right of involvement of the participating clubs (full list below), when applicable, including the European Club Association (ECA) through an innovative, collaborative and progressive style of consultation and decision-making. This is to ensure the foundations of the tournament are built firmly from the ground up, benefitting from the experience, expertise and valuable contributions of both FIFA and the participating clubs from around the world. Therefore, FIFA reserves the right to involve the participating clubs (including as represented by ECA) in respect of the evaluation, assessment or decision-making elements of this ITT process.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

Club

Country

Qualified as

Chelsea FC

England

UEFA Champions League winner

Al Ahly SC

Egypt

CAF Champions League winner

CF Monterrey

Mexico

Concacaf Champions Cup winner

Al Hilal SFC

Saudi Arabia

AFC Champions League winner

SE Palmeiras

Brazil

CONMEBOL Libertadores winner

Seattle Sounders FC

United States

Concacaf Champions Cup winner

Real Madrid CF

Spain

UEFA Champions League winner

Wydad AC

Morocco

CAF Champions League winner

CR Flamengo

Brazil

CONMEBOL Libertadores winner

Urawa Red Diamonds

Japan

AFC Champions League winner

Auckland City FC

New Zealand

OFC ranking pathway

Paris Saint-Germain FC

France

UEFA ranking pathway

Club León

Mexico

Concacaf Champions Cup winner

Manchester City FC

England

UEFA Champions League winner

FC Bayern München

Germany

UEFA ranking pathway

FC Internazionale Milano

Italy

UEFA ranking pathway

Fluminense FC

Brazil

CONMEBOL Libertadores winner

FC Porto

Portugal

UEFA ranking pathway

SL Benfica

Portugal

UEFA ranking pathway

BV Borussia 09 Dortmund

Germany

UEFA ranking pathway

Juventus FC

Italy

UEFA ranking pathway

Club Atlético de Madrid

Spain

UEFA ranking pathway

Ulsan HD FC

Korea Republic

AFC ranking pathway

FC Salzburg

Austria

UEFA ranking pathway

Mamelodi Sundowns FC

South Africa

CAF ranking pathway

Espérance Sportive de Tunis

Tunisia

CAF ranking pathway

Club Atlético River Plate

Argentina

CONMEBOL ranking pathway

Al Ain FC

United Arab Emirates

AFC Champions League winner

CF Pachuca

Mexico

Concacaf Champions Cup winner

Club Atlético Boca Juniors

Argentina

CONMEBOL ranking pathway

TBC

TBC

CONMEBOL

TBC

USA

Host Club

