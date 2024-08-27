FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and 2029 media rights tender opened in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa

United States to stage first 32-team FIFA Club World Cup between 15 June and 13 July 2025
Tender process for Americas, Asia, and Middle East & North Africa launched last month
CA Boca Juniors became the 30th of the world’s top clubs to seal their place at the tournament last week
FIFA has launched an invitation to tender in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa for the sale of media rights to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and FIFA Club World Cup 2029™, giving a vast array of broadcasters the chance to feature unique match-ups, vibrant fans and dramatic contests from a thrilling and inclusive tournament.
Based on sporting-merit across a four-year cycle, Real Madrid CF, Chelsea FC and Manchester City FC feature in the final tournament from Europe as recent winners of the UEFA Champions League, joined by nine other clubs who have qualified via the UEFA ranking pathway. South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns FC are one of four clubs from Africa who have earned the chance to showcase their talents owing to performances in the CAF Champions League. Clubs from the AFC, Concacaf, CONMEBOL and OFC FIFA confederations will also be represented.
The inaugural edition of the FIFA Club World Cup will signal the start of a new era in club football history with a brand-new trophy becoming synonymous with the diversity and quality of the global game as club football brings the world together in the United States. Only two spots remain for clubs to participate in the tournament after CA Boca Juniors sealed their place through the CONMEBOL rankings pathway last week.
The 32 clubs will be divided into eight competitive and intriguing groups of four during a final tournament draw. Each club will play three matches, with the top two from each group progressing to the knockout phase, featuring a round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final. Sixty-three matches will be held at the tournament, with action from the first to final whistle set to captivate global audiences.
Media organisations looking to take part in the process can request the invitation to tender (ITT) by e-mailing FCWC-media-rights@fifa.org. The deadline for submissions is 11:00 CEST on Tuesday, 24 September 2024.
FIFA also seeks to preserve the right of involvement of the participating clubs (full list below), when applicable, including the European Club Association (ECA) through an innovative, collaborative and progressive style of consultation and decision-making. This is to ensure the foundations of the tournament are built firmly from the ground up, benefitting from the experience, expertise and valuable contributions of both FIFA and the participating clubs from around the world. Therefore, FIFA reserves the right to involve the participating clubs (including as represented by ECA) in respect of the evaluation, assessment or decision-making elements of this ITT process.
FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
Club
Country
Qualified as
Chelsea FC
England
UEFA Champions League winner
Al Ahly SC
Egypt
CAF Champions League winner
CF Monterrey
Mexico
Concacaf Champions Cup winner
Al Hilal SFC
Saudi Arabia
AFC Champions League winner
SE Palmeiras
Brazil
CONMEBOL Libertadores winner
Seattle Sounders FC
United States
Concacaf Champions Cup winner
Real Madrid CF
Spain
UEFA Champions League winner
Wydad AC
Morocco
CAF Champions League winner
CR Flamengo
Brazil
CONMEBOL Libertadores winner
Urawa Red Diamonds
Japan
AFC Champions League winner
Auckland City FC
New Zealand
OFC ranking pathway
Paris Saint-Germain FC
France
UEFA ranking pathway
Club León
Mexico
Concacaf Champions Cup winner
Manchester City FC
England
UEFA Champions League winner
FC Bayern München
Germany
UEFA ranking pathway
FC Internazionale Milano
Italy
UEFA ranking pathway
Fluminense FC
Brazil
CONMEBOL Libertadores winner
FC Porto
Portugal
UEFA ranking pathway
SL Benfica
Portugal
UEFA ranking pathway
BV Borussia 09 Dortmund
Germany
UEFA ranking pathway
Juventus FC
Italy
UEFA ranking pathway
Club Atlético de Madrid
Spain
UEFA ranking pathway
Ulsan HD FC
Korea Republic
AFC ranking pathway
FC Salzburg
Austria
UEFA ranking pathway
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
South Africa
CAF ranking pathway
Espérance Sportive de Tunis
Tunisia
CAF ranking pathway
Club Atlético River Plate
Argentina
CONMEBOL ranking pathway
Al Ain FC
United Arab Emirates
AFC Champions League winner
CF Pachuca
Mexico
Concacaf Champions Cup winner
Club Atlético Boca Juniors
Argentina
CONMEBOL ranking pathway
TBC
TBC
CONMEBOL
TBC
USA
Host Club