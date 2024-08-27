FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and 2029 media rights tender opened in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa

United States to stage first 32-team FIFA Club World Cup between 15 June and 13 July 2025

Tender process for Americas, Asia, and Middle East & North Africa launched last month

CA Boca Juniors became the 30th of the world’s top clubs to seal their place at the tournament last week

FIFA has launched an invitation to tender in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa for the sale of media rights to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and FIFA Club World Cup 2029™, giving a vast array of broadcasters the chance to feature unique match-ups, vibrant fans and dramatic contests from a thrilling and inclusive tournament.

Based on sporting-merit across a four-year cycle, Real Madrid CF, Chelsea FC and Manchester City FC feature in the final tournament from Europe as recent winners of the UEFA Champions League, joined by nine other clubs who have qualified via the UEFA ranking pathway. South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns FC are one of four clubs from Africa who have earned the chance to showcase their talents owing to performances in the CAF Champions League. Clubs from the AFC, Concacaf, CONMEBOL and OFC FIFA confederations will also be represented.

The inaugural edition of the FIFA Club World Cup will signal the start of a new era in club football history with a brand-new trophy becoming synonymous with the diversity and quality of the global game as club football brings the world together in the United States. Only two spots remain for clubs to participate in the tournament after CA Boca Juniors sealed their place through the CONMEBOL rankings pathway last week.

The 32 clubs will be divided into eight competitive and intriguing groups of four during a final tournament draw. Each club will play three matches, with the top two from each group progressing to the knockout phase, featuring a round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final. Sixty-three matches will be held at the tournament, with action from the first to final whistle set to captivate global audiences.

Media organisations looking to take part in the process can request the invitation to tender (ITT) by e-mailing FCWC-media-rights@fifa.org. The deadline for submissions is 11:00 CEST on Tuesday, 24 September 2024.

FIFA also seeks to preserve the right of involvement of the participating clubs (full list below), when applicable, including the European Club Association (ECA) through an innovative, collaborative and progressive style of consultation and decision-making. This is to ensure the foundations of the tournament are built firmly from the ground up, benefitting from the experience, expertise and valuable contributions of both FIFA and the participating clubs from around the world. Therefore, FIFA reserves the right to involve the participating clubs (including as represented by ECA) in respect of the evaluation, assessment or decision-making elements of this ITT process.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

Club Country Qualified as Chelsea FC England UEFA Champions League winner Al Ahly SC Egypt CAF Champions League winner CF Monterrey Mexico Concacaf Champions Cup winner Al Hilal SFC Saudi Arabia AFC Champions League winner SE Palmeiras Brazil CONMEBOL Libertadores winner Seattle Sounders FC United States Concacaf Champions Cup winner Real Madrid CF Spain UEFA Champions League winner Wydad AC Morocco CAF Champions League winner CR Flamengo Brazil CONMEBOL Libertadores winner Urawa Red Diamonds Japan AFC Champions League winner Auckland City FC New Zealand OFC ranking pathway Paris Saint-Germain FC France UEFA ranking pathway Club León Mexico Concacaf Champions Cup winner Manchester City FC England UEFA Champions League winner FC Bayern München Germany UEFA ranking pathway FC Internazionale Milano Italy UEFA ranking pathway Fluminense FC Brazil CONMEBOL Libertadores winner FC Porto Portugal UEFA ranking pathway SL Benfica Portugal UEFA ranking pathway BV Borussia 09 Dortmund Germany UEFA ranking pathway Juventus FC Italy UEFA ranking pathway Club Atlético de Madrid Spain UEFA ranking pathway Ulsan HD FC Korea Republic AFC ranking pathway FC Salzburg Austria UEFA ranking pathway Mamelodi Sundowns FC South Africa CAF ranking pathway Espérance Sportive de Tunis Tunisia CAF ranking pathway Club Atlético River Plate Argentina CONMEBOL ranking pathway Al Ain FC United Arab Emirates AFC Champions League winner CF Pachuca Mexico Concacaf Champions Cup winner Club Atlético Boca Juniors Argentina CONMEBOL ranking pathway TBC TBC CONMEBOL TBC USA Host Club