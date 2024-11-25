AB InBev named Official Beer Partner of FIFA Club World Cup 25™

The world’s leading brewer, AB InBev, has joined the thrill ahead of a new era in global club football starting next year in the USA by expanding their partnership with FIFA and becoming an Official Beer Partner for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ . Having been an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup™ since 1986, AB InBev (Euronext: ABI) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH) (NYSE: BUD) and its leading portfolio of brands will now bring their renowned commitment to fan entertainment to the groundbreaking tournament, which will take place from 15 June to 13 July 2025.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “AB InBev has been an iconic sponsor of our events for almost 40 years, and today we are excited to see them come on board as a partner of the new FIFA Club World Cup. We are embarking on a journey that will redefine club football and create a new global tournament. With AB InBev’s brands, we are creating unforgettable moments for football fans around the world.” AB InBev’s sponsorship will include several key assets designed to enhance the fan experience throughout the tournament, notably the prestigious Player of the Match Award. Megabrands Budweiser and Michelob ULTRA will lead the partnership complemented with local brands in select markets. “Our brands are at the heart of meaningful cultural moments and iconic sporting events,” said AB InBev CEO, Michel Doukeris. “This partnership with the FIFA Club World Cup continues our legacy of bringing beer and sports together for fans around the world, creating more moments of celebration and cheers. We look forward to activating this first-of-its-kind tournament next summer in partnership with FIFA.” The FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ will gather 32 of the world’s best football clubs for a month-long celebration across 12 stadiums in 11 US cities. With AB InBev’s support, fans can expect exciting activations both on and off the pitch, setting the stage for an unforgettable tournament and a new era in global club football where event revenues will be reinvested in the growth and development of clubs around the world. Additional information regarding the FIFA Club World Cup can be accessed on FIFA.com. Fans can register for tournament ticket and hospitality information at FIFA.com/tickets.