FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™ to be broadcast live in over 175 territories

Futsal fans around the world can tune in, with broadcasters having snapped up rights packages

The games will be shown live in countries across all six confederations

The tournament starts on 14 September and FIFA+ will also be streaming all the action, live and free

The tenth edition of the FIFA Futsal World Cup™ kicks off on Saturday, 14 September 2024.

Twenty-four teams – with no clear favourite among them – will take to the pitch across three Host Cities in Uzbekistan to contest the most competitive and open edition in tournament history, all with the ultimate aim of being crowned world champions. Fans around the globe can tune in live and cheer on their favourite nation: read on to find out how.

Traditional broadcasters across the world will be screening every minute of the 52-game tournament, while supporters in territories where the matches are not being shown on linear television can catch all the action live on FIFA+.

The tournament, the first FIFA event to be staged in Central Asia, will also include five countries from the region for the very first time, with the hosts being joined by Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, IR Iran and Afghanistan.

What’s more, Tajikistan and Afghanistan are newcomers to the FIFA Futsal World Cup and there will be two other debutants in the shape of France and Aotearoa New Zealand.

Besides the capital, Tashkent, the city of Andijan in the Fergana Valley and the ancient Silk Road trading centre of Bukhara will stage games as Uzbekistan becomes the fourth AFC member to host the FIFA Futsal World Cup after Hong Kong, China (1992), Chinese Taipei (2004) and Thailand (2012).

Uzbekistan’s national team made their FIFA Futsal World Cup debut in 2016 and reached the knockout stage at the 2021 edition, when they were edged out by IR Iran in the last 16, falling to a 9-8 defeat in a memorable encounter.

The 24-team line-up for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024 is as follows: Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, France, Guatemala, IR Iran, Kazakhstan, Libya, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Panama, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain, Tajikistan, Thailand, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Venezuela.

You can view the full match schedule here.