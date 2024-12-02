FIFA Executive Programme in Revenue Generation Makes Historic Debut in Rabat

The first-ever six module FIFA Executive Programme in Revenue Generation in Africa under the new FIFA Campus umbrella has successfully concluded in Africa this week. Participants from 10 Member Associations gathered for Module 6 of the programme in Rabat, Morocco. The sessions took place at FIFA’s new office within the world-renowned Mohammed VI Football Complex, marking a milestone in FIFA’s capacity development and education initiatives. "We are proud to continue bringing the FIFA Campus to life with the final module of our first FIFA Executive Programme in Revenue Generation in Africa, hosted here in Morocco. The FIFA Campus is becoming the central location for all of FIFA’s capacity development and education initiatives for football administrators," said Gelson Fernandes, FIFA Regional Director Africa and Deputy Chief of Member Associations Division. "This milestone reflects FIFA's commitment to equipping our Member Associations with concrete knowledge and skills necessary to continuously reach new heights." This three day in-person module featured a rich blend of expert insights, peer learning, and project presentations, providing participants with the tools and inspiration to drive revenue growth in their respective football associations.

The Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF) played a key role in this historic event. FRMF President Fouzi Lekjaa delivered a heartfelt welcome to the participants and shared an engaging keynote speech on Morocco’s successful revenue model. His address highlighted innovative strategies and partnerships that have fuelled the federation’s growth. The module also featured guest speakers Prosper Harrison-Addo, Shaun Harvey, and Benjamin Parrot, who shared best practices, case studies, and actionable strategies in revenue generation from different football organisations. “We were inspired by the level of expertise and practical advice shared by the guest speakers. This experience has provided us with a clear roadmap for improving our revenues within our federation,” said Mohammed A. Sheriff, Deputy General Secretary of the Liberia Football Association. A highlight of the module was the presentation of final projects by each member association. The projects reflected months of work, where participants analysed their local contexts and devised tailored revenue-generation strategies in collaboration with FIFA’s programme lead, Mr. Pedro Iriondo. These presentations fostered vibrant discussions, peer feedback, and opportunities for collaboration. Adamou Mounkaila Tialeize, one of our two participants from Niger highlighted: “The exchange of ideas and experiences was fantastic. It's not just about what we've learned but how we can apply this knowledge to transform football in our country. The sessions were truly engaging and one of my favourite things was learning from other member associations in Africa throughout the online sessions and the in person module. I am looking forward to staying in touch with my peers and FIFA to accompany us as we implement our final projects in our countries. ” The FIFA Executive Programme in Revenue Generation is part of the broader FIFA Campus initiative, which aims to equip football leaders worldwide with relevant knowledge and practical capacity development and education tools. This in-person module in Morocco exemplifies FIFA’s commitment to providing targeted and impactful education for our member associations.