FIFA Digital Skills Programme marks second anniversary with recognition for top Member Associations

FIFA Digital Skill Programme launched in January 2023 with aim of developing Member Associations' expertise
Azeri, Egyptian, Indonesian and Salvadoran MAs recognised as top participants in 2024
Programme "has become a become a global hub for advancing football's marketing and commercial skills" says FIFA Director Charlotte Burr
Celebrating two years of transformative impact, FIFA has announced special awards for the most engaged Member Associations (MAs) in its Digital Skills Programme, marking its second anniversary on 7 November. This year, the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), Egyptian Football Association (EFA), Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI), and Salvadoran Football Association (FESFUT) have been recognised as top participants, earning a unique opportunity to expand upon their digital expertise. Representatives from these associations will be hosted by the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) in Tubize, Belgium next year for an enriching knowledge-sharing experience. Powered by FIFA+, the Digital Skills Programme has achieved significant milestones since its inception, creating a global community dedicated to enhancing fan engagement and commercial success through digital transformation. The programme offers e-learning courses and training on topics such as creating a digital marketing plan, fan engagement, gamification, live production basics, marketing for women's football, building a social media sharing programme for players, crafting a winning sponsorship package, optimising engagement on TikTok and META platforms, data analytics, and leveraging AI in football marketing.
"With 175 Member Associations now participating, over 1,511 engaged learners, and nearly 4,000 learning hours logged on the platform, the FIFA Digital Skills Programme has become a global hub for advancing football's marketing and commercial skills. We are thrilled to see MAs worldwide embracing digital strategies to engage fans and drive growth, and we're excited to support them as they continue to innovate and lead in this digital age," said Charlotte Burr, Director of FIFA+, highlighting the programme's rapid growth. "Participating in the FIFA Digital Skills Programme has been a rewarding experience for RBFA. It's been inspiring to both share our expertise and learn from the rich insights provided by diverse case studies and expert speakers," added Manu Leroy, Director of Marketing & Communications at the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA). "We look forward to welcoming the prize winners for a meaningful knowledge-sharing experience. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of digital marketing to keep football relevant and engaging in the modern era."
In addition to the e-learning platform, FIFA Digital Skills brings top industry experts and social media platform operators directly to the community through live virtual sessions. Experts from platforms like TikTok and META, along with monthly case studies shared by participating MAs, offer participants practical, real-time insights to inspire and enhance their digital strategies. "It has been an enriching experience. Through this course, I gained insights into innovative practices from other associations, which I'm excited to apply to drive my personal growth and development," said Nakaweesi Phidaus from the Ugandan Football Association. "The skills and knowledge I've acquired will help me make a positive impact on my association." As the FIFA Digital Skills Programme enters its third year, the achievements and stories of its participants showcase the profound impact of digital transformation in football. FIFA remains committed to empowering its Member Associations with the skills necessary to succeed in the digital age, reinforcing its mission to make football truly global.