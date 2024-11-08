FIFA Digital Skills Programme marks second anniversary with recognition for top Member Associations

FIFA Digital Skill Programme launched in January 2023 with aim of developing Member Associations' expertise

Azeri, Egyptian, Indonesian and Salvadoran MAs recognised as top participants in 2024

Programme "has become a become a global hub for advancing football's marketing and commercial skills" says FIFA Director Charlotte Burr

Celebrating two years of transformative impact, FIFA has announced special awards for the most engaged Member Associations (MAs) in its Digital Skills Programme, marking its second anniversary on 7 November. This year, the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), Egyptian Football Association (EFA), Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI), and Salvadoran Football Association (FESFUT) have been recognised as top participants, earning a unique opportunity to expand upon their digital expertise. Representatives from these associations will be hosted by the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) in Tubize, Belgium next year for an enriching knowledge-sharing experience. Powered by FIFA+, the Digital Skills Programme has achieved significant milestones since its inception, creating a global community dedicated to enhancing fan engagement and commercial success through digital transformation. The programme offers e-learning courses and training on topics such as creating a digital marketing plan, fan engagement, gamification, live production basics, marketing for women's football, building a social media sharing programme for players, crafting a winning sponsorship package, optimising engagement on TikTok and META platforms, data analytics, and leveraging AI in football marketing.

"With 175 Member Associations now participating, over 1,511 engaged learners, and nearly 4,000 learning hours logged on the platform, the FIFA Digital Skills Programme has become a global hub for advancing football's marketing and commercial skills. We are thrilled to see MAs worldwide embracing digital strategies to engage fans and drive growth, and we're excited to support them as they continue to innovate and lead in this digital age," said Charlotte Burr, Director of FIFA+, highlighting the programme's rapid growth. "Participating in the FIFA Digital Skills Programme has been a rewarding experience for RBFA. It's been inspiring to both share our expertise and learn from the rich insights provided by diverse case studies and expert speakers," added Manu Leroy, Director of Marketing & Communications at the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA). "We look forward to welcoming the prize winners for a meaningful knowledge-sharing experience. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of digital marketing to keep football relevant and engaging in the modern era."