Vietnam Football Federation

Vietnam Football Federation
Information
Contact

Official Site

www.vff.org.vn

Address

National Youth Football Training Centre,

Le Quang Dao Str.,

Phu Do Ward,

Nam Tu Liem Dist.,

844 HANOI

Vietnam

Contact

Phone: +84-4/3734 4456

Email:international@vff.org.vn

Fax: +84-4/3823 3119

Organisation

President

Quoc Tuan TRAN

Vice President

Anh Tu TRAN

Trung Kien NGUYEN

Xuan Vu NGUYEN

General Secretary

Nghiep Khoi DUONG

Media And Communication Manager

Xuan Vu NGUYEN

Technical Director

Takeshi KOSHIDA

National Coach Women

Duc Chung MAI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Thanh Ha DANG

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Manh Ha LE

Referee Coordinator

Thi Trang VU

Futsal Coordinator

Anh Minh TRAN

Vietnam Ranking

Vietnam Men's Ranking
Vietnam Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
103
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New Zealand
Aotearoa New Zealand
1197.47
104
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
Kyrgyz Republic
1196.97
105
Vietnam
Vietnam
Vietnam
1194.58
106
Mauritania
Mauritania
Mauritania
1194.48
107
Namibia
Namibia
Namibia
1192.13

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
35
Serbia
Serbia
Serbia
1625.48
36
Nigeria
Nigeria
Nigeria
1615.94
37
Vietnam
Vietnam
Vietnam
1611.30
38
Chile
Chile
Chile
1574.23
39
Philippines
Philippines
Philippines
1558.30

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Vietnam Football Federation

Updates from the Vietnam Football Federation

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

HANOI, VIETNAM - MARCH 22: FIFA Football for Schools workshop on March 22, 2024 in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Photo by Minh Hoang/FIFA)
HANOI, VIETNAM - MARCH 22: A general view of action during a FIFA Football for Schools workshop on March 22, 2024 in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Photo by Minh Hoang/FIFA)
HANOI, VIETNAM - MARCH 22: FIFA Football for School manager Antonio Buenaño Sánchez hands out bibs during a FIFA Football for Schools workshop on March 22, 2024 in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Photo by Minh Hoang/FIFA)
HANOI, VIETNAM - MARCH 22: FIFA Football for Schools workshop on March 22, 2024 in Hanoi, Vietnam. (Photo by Minh Hoang/FIFA)
+8
FIFA Organisation
Football for Schools in Vietnam
23 Mar 2024
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 15: A group photo during the ASEAN Consultative Workshop on the Renewal of Memorandum of Understanding between ASEAN and FIFA on November 15, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Afriadi Hikmal - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
AFC
ASEAN, FIFA & Member Associations discuss MoU renewal and advancing football cooperation
15 Nov 2023
FIFA Regional Director Asia & Oceania Sanjeevan Balasingam and Dr. Niwat Limsuknirun, Chair of SOMS-14
FIFA Organisation
FIFA and ASEAN look to expand partnership to cover gender equality and climate change
30 Aug 2023
HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 20: A general view is seen of the New Zealand dressing room ahead of the International Friendly Match between New Zealand and Argentina which is part of the 2023 FIFA 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Play Off Tournament at Waikato Stadium on February 20, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ squad lists officially confirmed
11 Jul 2023
Football Unites the World – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
Campaigns
Football to highlight social causes at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™
30 Jun 2023
Related Stories
Players of Vietnam's women team pose for taking a team picture on the newly renovated VFF National Youth Training Centre.
FIFA Forward Programme
Renovation of facilities boosts Vietnamese football
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - MARCH 28: A group photo during the FIFA Forward 3.0 Workshop for ASEAN Member Associations on March 28, 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. (Photo by Minh Hoang – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
FIFA Forward
Twelve ASEAN member associations gather in Vietnam for FIFA Forward 3.0 workshop
FIFA Football for Schools Regional Workshop - All participants group photo
Football for Schools
Southeast Asia primed for Football for Schools lift-off
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 28: FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura visits the office of Football Australia at Barangraroo as part of a FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 host city tour on April 28, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/FIFA via Getty Images )
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
FIFA Secretary General asks: What does #BeyondGreatness mean to you?
FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Trophy Tour
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Trophy Tour is ‘Going Beyond’ to inspire global excitement
FRANCE, PARIS - JUNE 29: FIFA President Gianni Infantino (R) with FIFA Senior Vice-President and AFC President Shaikh Salman Ebrahim Hamad Alkhalifa (L) and Vietnam Football Federation President Trần Quốc Tuấn (C) during a meeting at FIFA Paris Offices on June 29, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Léo-Paul Ridet - FIFA)
Vietnam
Vietnam Football Federation talk about recent progress in meeting with FIFA President