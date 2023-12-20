Federation of Uganda Football Associations

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fufa.co.ug

Address

FUFA House,

Plot No. 879,

Albert Cook Road-Mengo,

P.O. Box 22518,

KAMPALA

Uganda

Contact

Phone: +256-312/290 403

Email:admin@fufa.co.ug

Fax: +256-41/427 2402

Organisation

President

Moses MAGOGO

Vice President

Justus MUGISHA

General Secretary

Edgar Watson SUUBI

Treasurer

Julian NAMUGANGA

Media And Communication Manager

Ahmed HUSSEIN

Technical Director

Ali MWEBE

National Coach Men

Paul PUT

National Coach Women

Sheryl ULANDA

Referee Coordinator

Wesonga Samuel EGESA

Futsal Coordinator

Hamzah JJUNJU

Uganda Ranking

Uganda Men's Ranking
Uganda Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
90
Haiti
Haiti
Haiti
1262.50
91
Curaçao
Curaçao
Curaçao
1262.48
92
Uganda
Uganda
Uganda
1246.88
93
Angola
Angola
Angola
1238.11
94
Armenia
Armenia
Armenia
1237.15

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
148
Angola
Angola
Angola
1021.87
149
American Samoa
American Samoa
American Samoa
1010.26
150
Uganda
Uganda
Uganda
1007.21
151
Kenya
Kenya
Kenya
1004.74
152
Benin
Benin
Benin
1003.88

15 Mar 2024

