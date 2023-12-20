Federation of Uganda Football Associations
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fufa.co.ug
Address
FUFA House,
Plot No. 879,
Albert Cook Road-Mengo,
P.O. Box 22518,
KAMPALA
Uganda
Contact
Phone: +256-312/290 403
Email:admin@fufa.co.ug
Fax: +256-41/427 2402
Organisation
President
Moses MAGOGO
Vice President
Justus MUGISHA
General Secretary
Edgar Watson SUUBI
Treasurer
Julian NAMUGANGA
Media And Communication Manager
Ahmed HUSSEIN
Technical Director
Ali MWEBE
National Coach Men
Paul PUT
National Coach Women
Sheryl ULANDA
Referee Coordinator
Wesonga Samuel EGESA
Futsal Coordinator
Hamzah JJUNJU
Uganda Ranking
Uganda Men's Ranking
Uganda Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
90
Haiti
Haiti
1262.50
91
Curaçao
Curaçao
1262.48
92
Uganda
Uganda
1246.88
93
Angola
Angola
1238.11
94
Armenia
Armenia
1237.15
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
148
Angola
Angola
1021.87
149
American Samoa
American Samoa
1010.26
150
Uganda
Uganda
1007.21
151
Kenya
Kenya
1004.74
152
Benin
Benin
1003.88
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Federation of Uganda Football Associations
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Member Associations
FIFA holds ground-breaking workshop for African MAs on digital content creation
20 Dec 2023
FIFA Foundation Impact Map
FIFA Foundation strengthens its support to refugees across the world
20 Jun 2023
FIFA Forward
Sport for Mental Health and Social Cohesion programme sees success over six months
29 Jun 2022