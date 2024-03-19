Football Federation Samoa
Official Sitewww.footballsamoa.ws
Tuanaimato,
P.O. Box 1682,
APIA
Samoa
Phone: +685/299 93
Email:spetaia@gmail.com
Fax: +685/278 95
President
Samuel PETAIA
Vice President
Fuata TAUTIAGA
Siaosi TAGIILIMA
General Secretary
Ronna LEE
Media And Communication Manager
Angela PAUGA
Technical Director
Ravinesh KUMAR
National Coach Men
Ravinesh KUMAR
National Coach Women
Juan CHANG
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Trina GAGO
Referee Coordinator
Malaetala SALANOA
Samoa Ranking
Samoa Men's Ranking
Samoa Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
184
Bhutan
Bhutan
913.02
185
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
897.30
186
Samoa
Samoa
896.78
187
Macau
Macau
896.62
188
American Samoa
American Samoa
890.97
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
103
Lithuania
Lithuania
1204.42
104
Bolivia
Bolivia
1203.09
105
Samoa
Samoa
1202.69
106
Congo DR
Congo DR
1200.48
107
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
1200.08
15 Mar 2024
