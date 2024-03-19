Football Federation Samoa

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.footballsamoa.ws

Address

Tuanaimato,

P.O. Box 1682,

APIA

Samoa

Contact

Phone: +685/299 93

Email:spetaia@gmail.com

Fax: +685/278 95

Organisation

President

Samuel PETAIA

Vice President

Fuata TAUTIAGA

Siaosi TAGIILIMA

General Secretary

Ronna LEE

Media And Communication Manager

Angela PAUGA

Technical Director

Ravinesh KUMAR

National Coach Men

Ravinesh KUMAR

National Coach Women

Juan CHANG

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Trina GAGO

Referee Coordinator

Malaetala SALANOA

Samoa Ranking

Samoa Men's Ranking
Samoa Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
184
Bhutan
Bhutan
Bhutan
913.02
185
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
Cook Islands
897.30
186
Samoa
Samoa
Samoa
896.78
187
Macau
Macau
Macau
896.62
188
American Samoa
American Samoa
American Samoa
890.97

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
103
Lithuania
Lithuania
Lithuania
1204.42
104
Bolivia
Bolivia
Bolivia
1203.09
105
Samoa
Samoa
Samoa
1202.69
106
Congo DR
Congo DR
Congo DR
1200.48
107
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
Dominican Republic
1200.08

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Football Federation Samoa

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 16: During the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Group D match between Portugal and Mexico at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (February/March 2024)
19 Mar 2024
The teams come out to the field. OFC's 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Qualifier Stage 1, Match Day Two, American Samoa v Tonga, Loto-Tonga Soka Centre, Tonga, Wednesday 2nd September 2015. Photo: Shane Wenzlick / www.phototek.nz
Commercial
FIFA+ becomes the official global home of OFC competitions
28 Feb 2024
New Zealand have qualified for the Paris Olympics with a 11 - 1 win over Solomon Islands. Women's Olympic Football Tournament, Oceania Qualifier Final, Solomon Islands v New Zealand, FFS Football Stadium Apia, Samoa, Monday 19 February 2024. Photo: Shane Wenzlick / www.phototek.nz
Women's Football
Investment driving women’s football impetus in Oceania as New Zealand reach Paris 2024
19 Feb 2024
Panama's players celebrate their victory during the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal second leg football match against Costa Rica at Rommel Fernandez Stadium in Panama City, on November 20, 2023. (Photo by ROBERTO CISNEROS / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO CISNEROS/AFP via Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Argentina peerless, Panama buoyant
21 Dec 2023
HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - FEBRUARY 18: Ex Waikato / New Zealand Football Players during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Unity Pitch marketing activation at the Hamilton Lake Domain on February 18, 2023 in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Women's Football Strategy
Emma Evans: You can’t be, what you can’t see
12 Aug 2023
