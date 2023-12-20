Mauritius Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.mauritiusfa.mu

Address

Sepp Blatter House,

Quatre Bornes,

TRIANON

Mauritius

Contact

Phone: +230/465 2200

Email:info.mfa@intnet.mu

Fax: +230/454 7911

Organisation

President

Samir SOBHA

Vice President

Bhai Mustapha CHITBAHAL

Ludovic DORLIN

Michel BARBIER

Premlall JODHA

Rex Mario THOMAS

Sheeralah ARMOOGUM

General Secretary

Nazeer BOWUD

Treasurer

Laval NG PING MAN

Media And Communication Manager

Jean BATTOUR

Sheik Mohammad JAUNOO

Technical Director

Zunaid MALL

National Coach Men

Fidy RASOANAIVO

National Coach Women

Kersley LEVRAI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Yemraj JAMANSING

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Farid BHEWA

Referee Coordinator

Parmendra NUNKOO

Futsal Coordinator

Gino LAFONTAINE

Rudolph LABOUDEUSE

Mauritius Ranking

Mauritius Men's Ranking
Mauritius Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
175
Nepal
Nepal
Nepal
948.05
176
Montserrat
Montserrat
Montserrat
946.08
177
Mauritius
Mauritius
Mauritius
944.95
178
Barbados
Barbados
Barbados
943.80
179
Cambodia
Cambodia
Cambodia
931.47

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
189
Madagascar
Madagascar
Madagascar
687.98
190
Bahamas
Bahamas
Bahamas
665.71
191
South Sudan
South Sudan
South Sudan
650.32
192
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
628.42
193
Mauritius
Mauritius
Mauritius
394.19

15 Mar 2024

KIGALI, RWANDA - DECEMBER 19: FIFA Digital Marketing Workshop Kigali - Day 2 on December 19, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by FIFA)
Member Associations
FIFA holds ground-breaking workshop for African MAs on digital content creation
20 Dec 2023
Pakistan players pose for taking a team photo
Women's Football Strategy
Pakistan’s women continue international return
20 Jan 2023
CALI, COLOMBIA - SEPTEMBER 22: Abdelranham Elashwal of Egypt celebrates after scoring during the FIFA Futsal World Cup Round of 16 match between Italy and Egypt at the Coliseo el Pueblo Stadium on September 22, 2016 in Cali, Colombia. (Photo by Ian MacNicol - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Tournaments
African sides enter race for Lithuania places
24 Jan 2020
PATHUM THANI, THAILAND - SEPTEMBER 05: Chanathip Songkrasin of Thailand (L) and Do Hung Dung of Vietnam (R) compete for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Asian second qualifier match between Thailand and Vietnam at Thammasat Stadium on September 5, 2019 in Pathum Thani, Thailand. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/Getty Images)
Tournaments
Results and reaction from Asia qualifiers Round 2 Matchday 1
5 Sept 2019
Ismailia, Benin, Egypt - Sessi octave D almeida of Benin and Judilson Mamadu Tuncara Gomes of Guinea Bissau challenging for the ball during the 2019 African Cup of Nations match between Benin and Guinea-Bissau at the Ismailia stadium in Ismailia, Egypt on June 29,2019. Benin v Guinea-Bissau - 2019 African Cup of Nations
Tournaments
Africa’s race to Qatar 2022 set to begin
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - OCTOBER 20: FIFA Logo at the entrance of the world football's governing body headquarters in Zurich during the extraordinary FIFA executive committee meeting at Home of FIFA on October 20, 2015 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Valeriano Di Domenico/Bongarts/Getty Images)
Organisation
FIFA awards 2017-2018 media rights for sub-Saharan Africa
+7
President
President Blatter Honorary Freedom of the City of Port Louis
+7
Organisation
Kids playing football in Mauritius
+4
Organisation
Mauritius gets prepared