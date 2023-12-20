Mauritius Football Association
Information
Official Sitewww.mauritiusfa.mu
Address
Sepp Blatter House,
Quatre Bornes,
TRIANON
Mauritius
Contact
Phone: +230/465 2200
Email:info.mfa@intnet.mu
Fax: +230/454 7911
President
Samir SOBHA
Vice President
Bhai Mustapha CHITBAHAL
Ludovic DORLIN
Michel BARBIER
Premlall JODHA
Rex Mario THOMAS
Sheeralah ARMOOGUM
General Secretary
Nazeer BOWUD
Treasurer
Laval NG PING MAN
Media And Communication Manager
Jean BATTOUR
Sheik Mohammad JAUNOO
Technical Director
Zunaid MALL
National Coach Men
Fidy RASOANAIVO
National Coach Women
Kersley LEVRAI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Yemraj JAMANSING
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Farid BHEWA
Referee Coordinator
Parmendra NUNKOO
Futsal Coordinator
Gino LAFONTAINE
Rudolph LABOUDEUSE
Mauritius Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
175
Nepal
Nepal
948.05
176
Montserrat
Montserrat
946.08
177
Mauritius
Mauritius
944.95
178
Barbados
Barbados
943.80
179
Cambodia
Cambodia
931.47
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
189
Madagascar
Madagascar
687.98
190
Bahamas
Bahamas
665.71
191
South Sudan
South Sudan
650.32
192
Turks and Caicos Islands
Turks and Caicos Islands
628.42
193
Mauritius
Mauritius
394.19
15 Mar 2024
