Botswana Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.bfa.co.bw
Address
Plot 73281,
Behind National Stadium,
P.O. Box 1396,
GABORONE
Botswana
Contact
Phone: +267/390 0279
Email:bfa@bfa.co.bw
Fax: +267/390 0280
Organisation
President
Maclean LETSHWITI
Vice President
Maokaneng BONTSHETSE
Masego NTSHINGANE
Segolame RAMOTHWA
General Secretary
Mfolo MFOLO
Treasurer
David KANDJII
Media And Communication Manager
Phakamile KRAAI
Technical Director
Tshepo MPHUKUTHI
National Coach Men
Didier GOMES
National Coach Women
Alex MALETE
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Dikarabo RAMADUBU
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Phodiso RASETSOGA
Referee Coordinator
Phodiso RASETSOGA
Botswana Ranking
Botswana Men's Ranking
Botswana Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
144
Suriname
Suriname
1071.85
145
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
1068.79
146
Botswana
Botswana
1064.50
147
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis
1057.05
148
Lesotho
Lesotho
1047.27
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
151
Kenya
Kenya
1004.74
152
Benin
Benin
1003.88
153
Botswana
Botswana
1001.74
154
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
991.20
155
St Lucia
St Lucia
975.08
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Botswana Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
Women's Football Strategy
“We need to start talking about the menstrual cycle and normalising it”
9 Nov 2023