Botswana Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.bfa.co.bw

Address

Plot 73281,

Behind National Stadium,

P.O. Box 1396,

GABORONE

Botswana

Contact

Phone: +267/390 0279

Email:bfa@bfa.co.bw

Fax: +267/390 0280

Organisation

President

Maclean LETSHWITI

Vice President

Maokaneng BONTSHETSE

Masego NTSHINGANE

Segolame RAMOTHWA

General Secretary

Mfolo MFOLO

Treasurer

David KANDJII

Media And Communication Manager

Phakamile KRAAI

Technical Director

Tshepo MPHUKUTHI

National Coach Men

Didier GOMES

National Coach Women

Alex MALETE

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Dikarabo RAMADUBU

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Phodiso RASETSOGA

Referee Coordinator

Phodiso RASETSOGA

Botswana Ranking

Botswana Men's Ranking
Botswana Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
144
Suriname
Suriname
Suriname
1071.85
145
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
Ethiopia
1068.79
146
Botswana
Botswana
Botswana
1064.50
147
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis
St Kitts and Nevis
1057.05
148
Lesotho
Lesotho
Lesotho
1047.27

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
151
Kenya
Kenya
Kenya
1004.74
152
Benin
Benin
Benin
1003.88
153
Botswana
Botswana
Botswana
1001.74
154
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
Tajikistan
991.20
155
St Lucia
St Lucia
St Lucia
975.08

15 Mar 2024

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 16: During the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Group D match between Portugal and Mexico at Dubai Design District Stadium on February 16, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Member Associations
FIFA Member Associations in focus (February/March 2024)
19 Mar 2024
JUBA, SOUTH SUDAN - MAY 18: A general view during the FIFA Women’s Football Development Workshop on May 18, 2022 in Juba, South Sudan. (Photo by After Dawn Media/FIFA)
Women's Football Strategy
“We need to start talking about the menstrual cycle and normalising it”
9 Nov 2023
LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND - MARCH 06: Botswana Football Association Head of Women’s Football Tsholofelo Setlhoko during the Women's Football Leadership Programme Lausanne 2023 at IMD Business School on March 06, 2023 in Lausanne, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Women in Football Leadership
Setlhoko: This course was an eye-opener for me
21 Apr 2023
BURTON-UPON-TRENT, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: <> at St Georges Park on March 07, 2023 in Burton-upon-Trent, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Safeguarding
Major milestones for FIFA Guardians Safeguarding Diploma
12 Apr 2023
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 06: Mohamed Soueid of Mauritania celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's first goal during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Group B match between Syria and Mauritania at Al Janoub Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Men's Ranking
Botswana and Mauritania progress during lull
25 Aug 2022
