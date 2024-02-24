Burkinabe Football Association

Information
Contact

Official Site

www.fbf.bf

Address

Centre Technique National,

Ouaga 2000,

Boîte postale 57,

01 BP 57 OUAGADOUGOU

Burkina Faso

Contact

Phone: +226-25/417 802

Email:febefoo@fasonet.bf

Fax: +226-25/417 801

Organisation

President

Lazare BANSSE

Vice President

Ibrahim YANOGO

General Secretary

Alassane DANDJINOU

Treasurer

Idrissa KAFANDO

Moustapha DEGTOUMDA

Media And Communication Manager

Gabriel NACOULMA

Technical Director

Pascal YOUGBARE

National Coach Men

Brama TRAORE

National Coach Women

Pascal SAWADOGO

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Boureima ZIO

Drissa SESSOUMA

Referee Coordinator

Drissa SESSOUMA

Burkina Faso Ranking

Burkina Faso Men's Ranking
Burkina Faso Women's Ranking
Men
RKTeamTotal Points
59
Iraq
Iraq
Iraq
1409.44
60
Finland
Finland
Finland
1401.31
61
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
1399.92
62
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland
1399.60
63
Congo DR
Congo DR
Congo DR
1388.25

15 Feb 2024

Women
RKTeamTotal Points
132
Lebanon
Lebanon
Lebanon
1090.59
133
Suriname
Suriname
Suriname
1089.52
134
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
1085.78
135
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
1085.24
136
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine
1080.47

15 Mar 2024

Updates from the Burkinabe Football Association

Updates from the Burkinabe Football Association

These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 24: FIFA President Gianni Infantino, CNN Anchor Eleni Giokos and WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala during the FIFA and WTO High Level MC13 Side-Event on Cotton on February 24, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Pike - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
President
World Trade Organization and FIFA reaffirm commitment to Cotton-4 plus African countries
24 Feb 2024
FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™ Draw - FIFA President's video message
President
FIFA President hails return of “inspiring” FIFA U-17 World Cup
15 Sept 2023
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: A general view during the Final Draw for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023 Indonesia at HoF, Home of FIFA on September 15, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™ draw reveals path to glory for top young talents
15 Sept 2023
Burkina Faso celebrate a goal during the 2022 Womens Africa Cup of Nations qualifying football match between Burkina Faso and Guinea-Bissau at the Charles de Gaulle Stadium in Porto-Novo, Benin on 23 February 2
FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™
World Cup in sight for WAFCON dozen
23 Feb 2022
Mohamed Zubya of Libya gets past Akram Tawfik of Egypt challenge during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Libya held at Borg El Arab Stadium in Borg El Arab, Egypt on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
Said Al-Wensh of Egypt and Mohamed Soula of Libya challenge for possession during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Libya held at Borg El Arab Stadium in Borg El Arab, Egypt on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
Omar Marmoush of Egypt celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Egypt and Libya held at Borg El Arab Stadium in Borg El Arab, Egypt on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
Ismael Bennacer of Algeria on the attack during the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Algeria and Niger held at Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida, Algeria on 8 October 2021 © BackpagePix
+6
Tournaments & Events
2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers - Matchday 3
8 Oct 2021
