Burkinabe Football Association
Information
Contact
Official Sitewww.fbf.bf
Address
Centre Technique National,
Ouaga 2000,
Boîte postale 57,
01 BP 57 OUAGADOUGOU
Burkina Faso
Contact
Phone: +226-25/417 802
Email:febefoo@fasonet.bf
Fax: +226-25/417 801
Organisation
President
Lazare BANSSE
Vice President
Ibrahim YANOGO
General Secretary
Alassane DANDJINOU
Treasurer
Idrissa KAFANDO
Moustapha DEGTOUMDA
Media And Communication Manager
Gabriel NACOULMA
Technical Director
Pascal YOUGBARE
National Coach Men
Brama TRAORE
National Coach Women
Pascal SAWADOGO
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Boureima ZIO
Drissa SESSOUMA
Referee Coordinator
Drissa SESSOUMA
Burkina Faso Ranking
Burkina Faso Men's Ranking
Burkina Faso Women's Ranking
Men
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
59
Iraq
Iraq
1409.44
60
Finland
Finland
1401.31
61
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
1399.92
62
Republic of Ireland
Republic of Ireland
1399.60
63
Congo DR
Congo DR
1388.25
15 Feb 2024
Women
|RK
|Team
|Total Points
132
Lebanon
Lebanon
1090.59
133
Suriname
Suriname
1089.52
134
Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso
1085.78
135
North Macedonia
North Macedonia
1085.24
136
Palestine
Palestine
1080.47
15 Mar 2024
Updates from the Burkinabe Football Association
These are some of the latest news articles, images and videos related to the association.
President
World Trade Organization and FIFA reaffirm commitment to Cotton-4 plus African countries
24 Feb 2024
FIFA U-17 World Cup Indonesia 2023™
FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023™ draw reveals path to glory for top young talents
15 Sept 2023
+6
Tournaments & Events
2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers - Matchday 3
8 Oct 2021