Papua New Guinea sanctioned after failing to play Olympic qualifier

The Papua New Guinea Football Association (PNGFA) has been fined CHF 10,000 and issued with a warning following the withdrawal of its women’s national team from the second leg of the OFC qualifying play-off match against New Zealand for the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament.
FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee found the PNGFA to be liable for the violation of art. 6 par.1, art. 6 par. 3 e), art. 7 par.1 and art. 7 par. 5 of the Regulations for the Olympic Football Tournaments.
The relevant parties were notified of the decision on Thursday, 10 March 2016.