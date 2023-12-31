FIFA’s consolidated statement of comprehensive income discloses the revenue and expenses in 2023 and 2022.
The consolidated balance sheet summarises FIFA’s assets, liabilities and reserves as at 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022.
FIFA’s consolidated cash flow statements represents the cash inflows and outflows in 2023 and 2022.
FIFA’s consolidated statement of changes in reserves represents a reconciliation of the opening and closing balances of FIFA’s reserves during 2023 and 2022.
The notes form an integral part of FIFA’s consolidated financial statements for 2023.
The report of statutory auditor PwC and the Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee’s report to the FIFA Congress on the consolidated financial statements for 2023 can be downloaded here.