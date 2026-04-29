Growing the women’s game (April 2026)

FIFA offers 13 Women’s Football Development Programmes for Member Associations

Activity across various FIFA’s development programmes and multiple continents

Milestones on the road to FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ and for FIFA Series 2026™ competitors

FIFA are working hard around the world to help achieve a goal of 60 million female players by 2027. The ambitious target is underpinned by 13 development programmes with all 211 FIFA Member Associations (MAs) eligible to apply for support from world football's governing body. In 2025, FIFA renewed and expanded its Women’s Development Programme in a further boost to women’s football. Additional information can be found here. Inside FIFA looks at just some of the significant recent activity which continues to build the footprint of women’s football globally. Burundi Following up last year’s Capacity Building for Administrators workshop, Football Federation of Burundi (FFB) turned their attention to developing a new generation of female coaches. Part of FIFA’s League Development programme, is to increase the number of female coaches across the nation from grassroots to senior level. Hosted at FFB’s Technical Centre in Bujumbura, candidates enjoyed an expansive five-day program featuring theory and practical sessions led by local instructors.

Rwanda The Rwandan Football Federation (FERWAFA) again underlined their continued commitment to growing women’s football with the kick-off of the expanded FERWAFA U-17 League. Following the roll-out of several FIFA-supported programmes last year - as well as last month’s U-13 and U-15 Women’s Football Campaign - the national U-17 League is a flagship youth development competition under the world governing body’s League Development programme.

Designed to strengthen Rwanda’s women’s football ecosystem, it provides a structured, competitive and high-quality national platform for elite female players. A total of 25 teams will feature from across the East African nation with around 500 girls participating.

Seychelles The Seychelles Football Federation (SFF) enjoyed a major milestone with the launch of their three-year Women's Football Strategy. The strategy outlines a clear roadmap for the development of the women’s game in the archipelagic Indian Ocean-based nation. The launch event brought together key stakeholders from across the national sporting landscape, highlighting the collaborative effort required to strengthen opportunities for girls and women in football. “The launch of the strategy represents a significant step forward for women’s football in Seychelles, reinforcing the federation’s vision to continue expanding participation and strengthening the structures that support the game,” said Chris Yip-Au, SFF Head of Women's Football.

Coinciding with the launch, the Seychelles Women's League kicked-off for its second season with funding under FIFA’s League Development programme. Featuring eight teams from the main island of Mahe, this year’s six-month competition aims to showcase further development in technical skills, competitive fixtures and continued growth in the women’s game.

Bangladesh The Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) are seeking to build further upon the nation’s recent significant strides in women’s football. Soon after the national team made their debut in the recent AFC Women’s Asian Cup, the BFF convened a two-day workshop at their headquarters in Dhaka with funding from League Development. Featuring coaches and referees from the national league, the workshop was organised to review the league in order to further develop women's football in the South Asian nation.

Bhutan The Bhutan Football Federation (BFF) continued to roll-out the Women’s Football Campaign, with the latest event held in Tashiyangtse. Focussing on girls aged 6–16 and aimed at promoting grassroots participation and inclusion, the campaign plays a vital role in expanding access to football in remote areas of the Himalayan Kingdom.

Brunei Darussalam Female referees and coaches were the beneficiaries over the past month as Football Association of Brunei Darussalam (FABD) hosted two FIFA-supported events. The Women's Basic Football Referee Course Class 3 represents a landmark initiative by the FABD as the first officiating programme exclusively for women in Brunei Darussalam. Held over four days at FABD headquarters, the certification provided participants with a comprehensive understanding of the Laws of the Game, match management, and technical positioning, with a long-term goal of developing a specialised cohort of female referees who meet international standards.

FABD House was also the venue for an expansive five-day FIFA-supported coaching course which aims to serve as a transformative catalyst for the nation’s grassroots and youth sectors. This influx of qualified female leaders creates a professional mentorship bridge for youth talent nationwide at foundation level.

Kenya Football Kenya Federation (FKF) hosted a stakeholders workshop with the aim of devising a new strategy for women's and girls’ football in Kenya. Representatives from clubs and leagues in every region of Kenya, and other stakeholders, were invited to Nairobi with over 80 participants in attendance, including visiting FIFA expert Sue Ronan. Dennis Gicheru, FKF Ag. General Secretary, said: “Over the last couple of years, women’s football in Kenya has experienced a steady rise, especially in qualification matches and in zonal, regional and international competitions. This steady rise can only be enhanced by a more robust women's football strategy that seeks to inculcate a holistic approach ranging from talent identification, coaching, strong local leagues, commercialisation, governance and administration among other important facets.”

San Marino History has been made in San Marino with the launch of their first-ever women’s national team. The team's creation completes a long-term commitment from the San Marino Football Federation at all levels of women’s football. Unveiled at the San Marino Stadium, the team took part in its first training session under the tutelage of former Italy international Giulia Domenichetti. The landlocked microstate already participates in UEFA Women's Under‑19 Championship qualifying.

FIFA Women in Football Leadership The latest edition of FIFA’s Women in Football Leadership programme reached a yet another milestone this week as nearly 50 participants gathered in Paris over four productive days. The week saw one cohort graduate, while a new group was welcomed into the programme.

This programme is designed to help develop more female representation in football’s decision-making bodies across all levels of the game. The success of the programme was underlined with graduate and former Brazil captain Aline Pellegrino appointed Executive Director of Legacy and Stakeholder Affairs for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™.

FIFA Player Impact Programme The inaugural edition of FIFA’s Player Impact Programme continues to roll-out across the globe. The programme provides a platform for high-profile players to lead a bespoke social impact programme. Among the latest initiative to launch is Lydia Williams’ Yilkari programme. The former Australia goalkeeper returned to the remote region where she grew up to launch the programme which is focussed on inclusive and culturally safe pathways for First Nations women and girls.

FIFA Series The maiden edition of the FIFA Series to feature women’s international teams took place in four nations across three continents during April. Conceived primarily to allow emerging football countries the chance to test themselves against teams from other confederations, several of the competing nations took part in a FIFA event for the first time. Thailand won on home soil, as did Côte d’Ivoire and Brazil, while Australia edged out hosts Kenya.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ Qualifiers The field for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ continues to slowly take shape with 2023 co-hosts New Zealand the latest nation to qualify. The Kiwis had to work hard for qualification and only a lone goal from Katie Kitching edged out a well-prepared Papua New Guinea in the OFC decider.

While AFC qualifiers concluded in March, the road to Brazil continued apace in most parts of the world during April. UEFA kicked-off their qualifiers, while the Concacaf W Championship was completed, highlighted by El Salvador progressing for the first time. CONMEBOL is now reaching the final matches with Argentina and Colombia currently in the box seat to join hosts Brazil at the first FIFA Women’s World Cup™ to be held in South America.

Team Base Camp brochure for FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ FIFA’s commitment to ensuring next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil™ is the best yet was underscored with the Team Base Camp brochure unveiled. A large range of world-class training and accommodation facilities have been paired together and will available for participating teams. Notably, 12 venues from the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil™ are being offered again.

Afghan Women United allowed to compete in FIFA competitions

FIFA Council approved a momentous amendment to the FIFA Governance Regulations, which will enable Afghan female players – including members of the FIFA-funded and -supported Afghan Women United squad – to represent their country in official international matches as part of FIFA competitions.

FIFA Council decision has helped Afghan women “regain our identity” 03:12