In Paris, FIFA celebrates a new generation of women’s football leaders

47 women leaders in football gathered in Paris

A unique platform for women in football to learn, share and connect

A strong commitment to strengthen female leadership and drive lasting change in football

The final stage of FIFA’s Women in Football Leadership Programme convened in Paris last week, marking a key milestone for a new generation of leaders in the global game. Over four days, nearly 50 participants from across all six confederations came together in the French capital. One cohort graduated, which signalled the completion of their ambitious leadership development journey, while a new cohort was welcomed, ready to follow in their footsteps.

The gathering served as a meeting point for a diverse range of experiences, cultures and perspectives, where participants exchanged insights on their careers, ambitions and the challenges they face in advancing professionally while strengthening the role of women in football.

A global platform to learn and connect

One of the most striking aspects of the final stage was the depth of exchanges between participants from around the world. From Finland to the Philippines, and from Panama to Portugal, each brought a unique perspective shaped by their football and social environments.

For Carolina Joly, Head of Women’s Football in Panama, this diversity is essential: “I think nowadays representation is very important, as well as creating spaces like this. I’m very grateful to be part of cohort one and to graduate here in France.”

FIFA celebrates a new generation of women leading football 03:12

Isabella Fernando, a member of the executive committee in the Philippines, highlighted the value of these international connections: “For me, it’s really important to be able to connect with other women from all parts of the globe, and see that there are similarities and there are ways, also, that they have gotten past certain situations that might be difficult for us now, and show us possible ways to solve these kinds of problems.”

Developing the leaders of tomorrow

At the heart of the programme is a clear objective: to build strong, sustainable leadership skills. Since their first meeting in Zurich, participants have followed a structured pathway combining education, mentoring and networking.

The final stage in Paris reinforced those foundations, with sessions focused on decision-making, strategic management and organisational development. Beyond the formal content, however, perhaps the most significant outcome has been personal transformation.

Minna Kauppinen, a development manager from Finland, described her own growth: “From this programme, I have learnt to be braver, take more space when it’s needed.” An essential lesson in a football environment that remains largely male-dominated, where confidence and the ability to make one’s voice heard are key.

For Sofia Teles, board member and Head of Women’s Football in Portugal, the programme also highlighted the importance of balance: “It’s a very fast-paced area, football, and recharging is always important to keep in mind, so that we are still fresh all the time for the challenges ahead.”

The impact of female leadership on football

A central theme throughout the week was the importance of increasing female representation in football leadership. Participants agree that the opening of these spaces by FIFA is a key driver of the sport’s growth. “Spaces like this just make you see that you need more women in leadership roles,” said Carolina Joly. “Having these opportunities, at the end of the day, just makes the game grow a lot more.”

That transformation is driven by diversity of thought, as Minna Kauppinen explained: “From my experience, we can have different kinds of views [on] the game, so it’s important to have many different perspectives on the game.”

Sofia Teles emphasised the broader impact: “I believe that having more women within different roles in football is a way to create more opportunities to other girls, to bring other women to football, to create new role models.”

A lasting global network

Beyond the skills gained, the programme offers a powerful asset: a strong and lasting international network. Participants leave with connections around the world, ready to share, collaborate and support each other in overcoming common challenges.

Isabella Fernando highlighted the importance of this network: “I know that I have people that I can reach out to and connect to from all over the world, and I have the resources and tools to be able to overcome the obstacles that we would possibly face.”

This collaborative dimension reflects the vision led by FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer Dame Sarai Bareman, who has worked for years to strengthen the capacities of member associations and promote the sustainable development of women’s football worldwide.

FIFA’s Women in Football Leadership Programme in Paris Previous 01 / 13 Group picture during the FIFA’s Women in Football Leadership Programme in Paris 02 / 13 Isabella Fernando (Philippines) during FIFA’s Women in Football Leadership Programme in Paris 03 / 13 Participant speaking during the FIFA’s Women in Football Leadership Programme in Paris 04 / 13 Participants to the FIFA’s Women in Football Leadership Programme in Paris 05 / 13 Participants posing during the FIFA’s Women in Football Leadership Programme in Paris 06 / 13 Group discussion during FIFA’s Women in Football Leadership Programme in Paris 07 / 13 Participant speaking during the FIFA’s Women in Football Leadership Programme in Paris 08 / 13 Participant speaks during FIFA’s Women in Football Leadership Programme in Paris 09 / 13 Minna Kauppinen (Finland) and Isabella Fernando (Philippines) during FIFA’s Women in Football Leadership Programme in Paris 10 / 13 Minna Kauppinen (Finland) poses during FIFA’s Women in Football Leadership Programme in Paris 11 / 13 Carolina Joly (Panama) speaks during FIFA’s Women in Football Leadership Programme in Paris 12 / 13 Participants on stage during FIFA’s Women in Football Leadership Programme in Paris 13 / 13 Group picture during FIFA’s Women in Football Leadership Programme in Paris Next

Inspiring the next generation

The workshop in Paris also provided an opportunity to reflect on the impact these women can have as role models in their respective countries. The participants emphasised the importance of sharing their experience and encouraging young girls to pursue their ambitions in football.

The message was clear: stay passionate, believe in yourself, seek out opportunities and show resilience. “Don’t lose your passion,” advised Carolina Joly, while Isabella Fernando encouraged women to take initiative even when opportunities are not immediately available.

Sofia Teles put it simply: “Be resilient, dream big, don’t be afraid, and chase your dreams.”

The graduation ceremony, held at FIFA’s Paris office, marked the end of the programme for cohort one – but also a new beginning. These leaders from all corners of the globe now return to their organisations ready to apply what they have learned and drive change from within.

At the same time, the arrival of a new group of participants, cohort two, ensures the continuity of this momentum, underlining FIFA’s ongoing commitment to developing female leadership in football.

Through initiatives such as this, FIFA is not only developing leaders – it is shaping the future of the game: more inclusive, more diverse and more ambitious, driven by women determined to make an impact both on and off the pitch.

FIFA’s Women in Football Leadership Programme participants

Cohort 1 Ashleigh Cox (OFC), Briana Harvey (Australia), Carolina Joly (Panama), Annette Etombi (Cameroon), Germina Čekanauskaitė (Lithuania), Isabella Fernando (Philippines), Ivy Mukahanana (Zimbabwe), Louisa Brianah Lestrow Simmons (Fiji), María del Pilar Abella Paez (Colombia), Mariona Molera Aguado (Spain), Marjorie P. Martínez Irizarry (Puerto Rico), Maryline Cabane (France), Minna Kauppinen (Finland), Moeama Mugreig (Tahiti), Neddy Atieno Okoth (Kenya), Nhodkeo Phawadee (Laos), Sabrina Martín Zamalloa (Peru), Sara McConaghy (Canada), Shawg AlSaleh (Saudi Arabia), Sofia Teles (Portugal), Syahidah Nurashikin Samshool (Malaysia), Tarryn McKenzie (New Zealand), Mireille Uwineza (Rwanda), Valeria Lucca (Chile), Victoria Díaz (Uruguay).