FIFA kicks off new edition of Women in Football Leadership programme

Newest edition of FIFA’s Women in Football Leadership Programme commenced with Zurich workshop

25 representatives from all six confederations were selected

FIFA boasts 13 development programmes aimed at accelerating growth in women’s football

Female leaders from all corners of the football world were on hand at FIFA headquarters last week to kick-off the latest FIFA Women in Football Leadership programme. The most recent edition commenced with a four-day workshop at the Home of FIFA and the FIFA Museum in Zurich, Switzerland, timed to coincide with the FIFA Council Meeting on 2 October. One of the 13 FIFA Women’s Development Programmes, the Women in Football Leadership programme aims to increase the representation of women in football; upskill, empower and create a stronger network of women in football, and address the need to improve women’s access to decision-making roles.

“The change that I’ve seen, particularly in the number of women that are involved in the game now, has been absolutely immense. Whilst we have to acknowledge that we have a long way to go, it’s important also to celebrate the successes that we’ve had,” said Dame Sarai Bareman, FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer. “And it is programmes like this, the Women in Football Leadership programme, that have really helped to accelerate that progress that we’ve seen. I think there are so many studies, research, data, and analysis out there that point to why having women in positions of leadership within sport, within football, within any industry, leads to a better and more diverse decision-making body and to better decisions (being) made.” The expansive schedule for the week included sessions on a variety of leadership skills, group work, professional and strategic coaching, panel discussions with women's leaders in the industry and more.

“I want to grow as a leader, to be able to influence (on) a much larger scale and to be able to mobilise people in our FA to work together to develop the women’s game. And of course, I want to have more tools (for) developing myself as a leader: leadership skills, frameworks and, of course, the group that we have, the peers and mentors we have in this group,” said former Finland national team goalkeeper Minna Kauppinen, now Head of Development for Finland’s Kansallinen Liiga. “We have learned so much, but I think the collaboration – of course, that we support each other and we give feedback, we communicate – is very vital, (to) have a good connection (with) my FA, so I want to bring (a) feedback culture in there, and of course, I want to influence a lot of people in the FA. I think this will help me in this mission.”

Twenty-five leaders representing all six confederations were in attendance with each nominated by their respective Member Association (MA), and occupying leading positions in football, with general secretaries, executive committee members and directors among them. There was a productive panel discussion with female FIFA Council Members Debbie Hewitt, Kanya Keomany, Maria Sol Muñoz, Pascale Van Damme and Johanna Wood which provided an invaluable experience for the participants, who came from far and wide.

Carolina Joly, Head of Women’s Football at the Panamanian Football Federation said: “In Central America, there are not that many female roles for leaders. And then you add in the fact that there are young people out there that they want opportunities. So, making these programmes more visible so younger girls can see that it is possible, then that is going to be the most impactful thing and outcome that I can get from this. “Leading with a good example, taking the decisions to make room for yourself, taking space. That’s the way that we are going to get more females into leadership, especially in football.”

FIFA’s Women in Football Leadership Programme Participants: Ashleigh Cox (OFC Head of Women's Football Development), Briana Harvey (Australia), Carolina Joly (Panama), Annette Etombi (Cameroon), Germina Čekanauskaitė (Lithuania), Isabella Fernando (Philippines), Ivy Mukahanana (Zimbabwe), Louisa Brianah Lestrow Simmons (Fiji), María Del Pilar Abella Paez (Colombia), Mariona Molera Aguado (Spain), Marjorie P. Martínez Irizarry (Puerto Rico), Maryline Cabane (France), Minna Kauppinen (Finland), Moeama Mugreig (Tahiti), Neddy Atieno Okoth (Kenya), Nhodkeo Phawadee (Laos), Sabrina Martín Zamalloa (Peru), Sara McConaghy (Canada), Shawg AlSaleh (Saudi Arabia), Sofia Teles (Portugal), Syahidah Nurashikin Samshool (Malaysia), Tarryn McKenzie (New Zealand), Mireille Uwineza (Rwanda), Valeria Lucca (Chile), Victoria Díaz (Uruguay).