FIFA Council calls for peace and takes key decisions on football governance

FIFA President Gianni Infantino reiterates role of football as a vehicle of peace and unity
Council meeting attended by European Club Association Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi as well as other observers
FIFA Council recognises need to protect global football from public and legal attacks
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to jointly host the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027™ and London to host the final phase of the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup in 2026
The FIFA Council met at the Home of FIFA in Zurich on Thursday, 2 October 2025 and adopted key decisions on a variety of topics, including football governance and competitions. Swiss Football Association President Peter Knäbel, European Club Association (ECA) Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee Chairman Bruno Chiomento also attended as observers and addressed the meeting. In light of global tensions and geopolitical conflicts, in his opening remarks, FIFA President Gianni Infantino stressed the importance of promoting peace and unity, particularly in the context of the ongoing situation in Gaza. “At FIFA, we are committed to using the power of football to bring people together in a divided world. Our thoughts are with those who are suffering in the many conflicts that exist around the world today, and the most important message that football can convey right now is one of peace and unity,” said Mr Infantino, who also acknowledged the constant dialogue with confederation presidents on this matter. “FIFA cannot solve geopolitical problems, but it can and must promote football around the world by harnessing its unifying, educational, cultural and humanitarian values.”
Protect football from public and legal attacks In relation to professional football stakeholder relations, the FIFA Council was updated on the public attacks, legal challenges and the continued lack of transparency, governance and stability of certain organisations. The motivations of these organisations are outside of the established pyramid model that supports club and national team football at global, continental and national level. The FIFA Council acknowledged that this poses a threat to the existing global football pyramid structure and reiterated the need to be strong and united in the face of these attacks. “FIFA will continue to invite all stakeholders interested in a meaningful dialogue to protect players, to find the right balance between club and national team football at global level, and to improve football for the future,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Standing Committees appointed Following a thorough consultation process involving FIFA’s Member Associations and the confederations, members of the newly created Standing Committees were appointed for the period 2025-2029. The list of appointed members will be published on FIFA.com, and, as a next step, candidates from stakeholders will be subsequently submitted to the FIFA Council for approval. “The new Standing Committees will lead to the greater involvement of our Member Associations, the confederations and other stakeholders in our decision-making processes, increased female representation and more focused technical expertise in various areas relevant to football,” said the FIFA President. “In other words, FIFA will be better equipped to face the future.”
Meeting no. 33 of the FIFA Council
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during meeting no. 33 of the FIFA Council
General view during meeting no. 33 of the FIFA Council
Updates on FIFA competitions The FIFA Council were provided with a debrief of the successful FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, from which ECA Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi reiterated the global success of the tournament and the excitement from clubs for the future of the competition. The FIFA Council appointed Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan as the joint hosts of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2027™, and London, England, as the host of the final phase of the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup 2026, which will comprise four matches to be played between 28 January and 1 February next year. The dates for next year’s CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, set to take place from 17 March to 3 April 2026, were also added to the Women’s International Match Calendar.