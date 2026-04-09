Pakistan women’s national team set for historic debut on FIFA stage

Pakistan women’s national team to make tournament debut at FIFA Series

Football rebuilding in the country after structural challenges

“A historic participation,” says Pakistan Football Federation President Syed Mohsen Gilani

Taking part in the FIFA Series represents a significant milestone for the Pakistan women’s national team. For the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), the tournament is more than just a sporting event, it also stands as testament to the strides that women’s football is making in the country.

“This is indeed a historic participation for a country that has never featured in a FIFA event,” said Syed Mohsen Gilani, President of the PFF.

International competitions like the FIFA Series offer emerging football nations the chance to test themselves against teams from other confederations. “These matches will help in not only boosting their confidence but also allow them to see what they need to do to improve,” added Gilani.

This milestone comes at a turning point for the sport in Pakistan. Following a tough period marked by structural challenges, football is rebuilding in the country. “We have experienced some turbulent years, but we are here now and we are here to build football together with FIFA,” said Gilani during a recent meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Mr Infantino also underlined the importance of this development and the support provided by world football’s governing body, with the two discussing key issues such as promoting women’s football and expanding opportunities for international competition.

Building structures and creating opportunities

Alongside international development, the PFF is also keen to establish lasting structures to support women’s football. One key element of this will be setting up a dedicated women’s football department to implement programmes for young talent and development.

Particular emphasis will be placed on promoting young female players. There are plans for initiatives such as school competitions and partnerships with educational institutions to introduce girls to the game at an early age. Programmes like Football for Schools aim to make the sport more accessible and reach new target groups.

Beyond that, the PFF is also taking a holistic approach, and there are plans to give female coaches, referees and officials a more prominent role, alongside the players. The goal is to create a lasting foundation to allow women’s football to flourish.

The strategy also involves the inclusion of players from the Pakistani diaspora. According to Gilani, this has already helped to improve the quality of the national team and raise the profile of women’s football in Pakistan. At the same time, the PFF is working on a league system to ensure regular competition at national level.

Infrastructure and long-term prospects

Alongside sporting and structural measures, infrastructure remains crucial for promoting football in Pakistan. With the support of the FIFA Forward Programme, there are plans to implement sustainable projects to improve conditions across the country.

These include new training facilities as well as initiatives like the FIFA Arena programme, which focuses on building modern pitches. The aim is to provide greater access to football, while laying the foundations for long-term development.

Another key project will see the construction of a dedicated stadium under the control of the PFF. The association currently has to rely on existing facilities, which makes it difficult to organise matches and training sessions. Having a dedicated stadium will strengthen infrastructure and also provide new opportunities for developing the national team and growing the fanbase.

The PFF’s new leadership team has established a clear set of priorities: to promote women’s football, expand infrastructure and introduce sustainable competitive structures. “Women’s football is one of the key priorities,” stressed Gilani shortly after his election.