Team Base Camp Brochure for FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ released

First version of brochure shared with Member Associations features 38 training sites, all paired with accommodation facility

In total, 52 cities visited in order to identify best options for participating teams

Legacy of 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil™ showcased, with 12 venues used at the time offered again

The 32 national teams that qualify for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ will be offered the choice of a wide range of world-class training and accommodation facilities, following the comprehensive selection process that led to the publication of the first version of the Team Base Camp brochure for the tournament.

FIFA undertook an extensive and rigorous base camp inspection process across Brazil, offering further evidence of its commitment to ensuring that next year’s tournament is the best FIFA Women’s World Cup™ yet. This endeavour included over five rounds of inspection visits between November 2024 and last month. The final round focused on evaluating 42 pitches across nine cities to assess whether they meet the tournament’s high standards.

“This is a significant moment, and we’re pleased to present this brochure to the teams who have already qualified and those still in contention. It’s the result of great teamwork and a commitment to carefully inspecting the best available facilities,” said Rhiannon Martin, Head of the FIFA Women’'s World Cup.

“Our aim is to ensure that the teams who earn their place in Brazil are rewarded with world-class training sites and the facilities needed to help players perform at their very best level on the global stage.”

Over the course of approximately a year and a half, FIFA’s technical experts visited 52 cities in 19 Brazilian states and reviewed a total of 261 locations. São Paulo emerged with the most extensive range of options, with 45 locations inspected across 17 cities in the state. The experts’ aim was to ensure optimal training site and accommodation arrangements are provided across the entire country, from north to south, so that the tournament truly belongs to all of Brazil.

Following the visits, the FIFA team compiled information on the 38 training sites paired with an accommodation facility that feature in the first version of the Team Base Camp brochure. These sites will be offered to national teams for use during the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027, with the publication of the brochure enabling Member Associations to intensify their planning for the eagerly awaited tournament. Further facilities will be included in the second version, which will be released in due course. Following the Final Draw and once the match schedule is finalised, the qualified teams will be able to select their Team Base Camp options.

A key pillar of the strategy for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027 is the reinforcement of the legacy from the 2014 FIFA World Cup™. Twelve of the training sites selected for the brochure for next year’s edition of FIFA’s flagship women’s competition were used as base camps 12 years ago during the men's tournament.