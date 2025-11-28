FIFA Player Impact Programme empowers women’s footballers to drive positive social change

Inaugural edition of FIFA Player Impact Programme launched

Fourteen high-profile players given opportunity to design and lead their own social impact initiatives

FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis: “It’s about supporting players to amplify their voices and their legacy beyond the game”

It began in Paris in August, with 14 of the world’s most influential female footballers; a cohort of talent invited to take part in the inaugural FIFA Player Impact Programme, a pilot project with a simple and fundamental objective: to empower female professional footballers to leverage their platforms, voices, and resources for positive social change. From FIFA Women’s World Cup™ winners and legends to some of the best players in the women’s game, the programme allowed players to design and lead their own social impact initiatives. Drawing on their personal experiences both on and off the pitch, the players have focused on causes they care about – from supporting female leaders or single mums, to expanding girls’ football academies. By channelling their influence into action, the programme is helping some of the sport’s biggest names create real, lasting change, reflecting FIFA’s commitment to expanding opportunity and access for women and girls around the world. With support from FIFA and expert guidance from a leading external specialist in sports social impact, players have benefitted from three months of personalised coaching following the initial three-day workshop hosted in Paris.

Inaugural edition of FIFA Player Impact Programme launched 02:24

The programme gives players the tools to make a difference in something they care about. For Canada stalwart Kadeisha Buchanan, the inspiration comes from personal experience.

Toronto-born Buchanan grew up in a single-parent home as the youngest of seven girls. Her foundation aims to provide football opportunities for single mothers and their daughters in Canada.

“My foundation is built to create pathways through soccer,” she said. “So, being able to grant them funds for registration fees, travel costs and stuff like that, but also, it extends off the field, we’ll be able to provide mentorship. Obviously, the funds are going elsewhere in their families’ lives like rent and living expenses, so they don’t have the extra money to do fun things.

“It was very difficult growing up with six other sisters. There’s a lot of mouths to feed and a lot of things to take care of. But my mother really hustled, she asked friends and family to help with travel, registration fees and uniforms. So, it really took a community to get me where I am today through football.”

After three months of training and support, the 14 footballers in the pilot project cohort – including some of the most recognisable names in the game – reconvened in London this month for the opportunity to pitch their social impact ideas to a panel.

The pitches, presented to FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis; former Afghanistan international and foundation founder Khalida Popal and Olivia Hall, philanthropist and founder of Firebird Collective, triggered seed funding from FIFA enabling players to execute their initiatives.

“I’ve been blown away to hear how thoughtful their projects are, how meaningful they are to them, and the actual impact of what they're trying to do,” said Ellis. “The players’ legacy on the pitch is established, but how do we help them build their legacy off the pitch? How can they impact the communities they come from?

“The topics are diverse, but the common thread is that they care, and they want to address a problem. It's inspiring to listen to them, how they’ve thought through it and the steps that they want to take.

“At its core, this is what we’re about. We believe in the mantra ‘football unites the world’, this is bringing people together. It’s about using football as a force for good. For FIFA this is at its core, what we want to do. How do we create access and opportunity for people?”

Player Nationality Kadeisha Buchanan Canada Tabitha Chawinga Malawi Tierna Davidson USA Melchie Dumornay Haiti Mary Earps England Gaelle Enganamouit Cameroon Formiga Brazil Laura Georges France Saki Kumagai Japan Alessia Russo England Bunny Shaw Jamaica Malia Steinmetz New Zealand Seba Tawfiq Saudi Arabia Lydia Williams Australia

For many players, using their platform to create social change has long been a goal, and this programme provides the guidance and resources to turn that vision into reality. With FIFA’s expertise and dedicated support, participants will benefit from coaching, financial assistance, and global promotion.

“We've been given an amazing opportunity to partner with FIFA and all create a real individual project that hopefully will have a massive impact in different areas,” said England forward Alessia Russo. “It's really nice to connect with all the girls and hear their stories, hear their passions, and I can't wait to see everyone bring it to life.

“I've always wanted to have an impact away from the pitch,” added Russo, who developed an initiative titled ‘Power Her Play’ with a focus on creating opportunities for girls to play with pride, learn with purpose, and live with power.

“I've always loved football, but I've also loved connecting with young girls and young fans that I meet along the way. For me, it's always been really important to develop the next generation.”

Inaugural edition of FIFA Player Impact Programme launched Previous 01 / 08 FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis, and former Afghanistan international and foundation founder Khalida Popal at the FIFA Player Impact Programme 02 / 08 Formiga presents at the FIFA Player Impact Programme 03 / 08 Malia Steinmetz presents at the FIFA Player Impact Programme 04 / 08 Laura Georges presents at the FIFA Player Impact Programme 05 / 08 Players gathered for the FIFA Player Impact Programme 06 / 08 Lydia Williams at the FIFA Player Impact Programme 07 / 08 Alessia Russo during the FIFA Player Impact Programme 08 / 08 Players' social impact ideas at the FIFA Player Impact Programme Next

FIFA Women’s World Cup Winner and Gotham FC player Tierna Davidson is one of many participants whose impact project has been shaped by her personal experiences in women’s football. The support of the programme has given meaning to what has been a challenging year battling injury.

“It's so difficult to get something off the ground, to have that initial first step. To be able to have FIFA’s support is incredibly crucial,” she said.