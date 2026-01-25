Growing the women’s game (January 2026)

FIFA offers 13 Women’s Football Development Programmes for Member Associations

Another big month around the world with activity across many of FIFA’s development programmes

This month sees varied activity across multiple regions and more landmark FIFA tournaments for women’s football

FIFA are working hard around the world to help achieve a goal of 60 million female players by 2027. The ambitious target is underpinned by 13 development programmes with all 211 FIFA Member Associations (MAs) eligible to apply for support from world football's governing body. In 2025, FIFA renewed and expanded its Women’s Development Programme in a further boost to women’s football. Additional information can be found here. Inside FIFA looks at just some of the significant recent activity which continues to build the footprint of women’s football globally.

Bolivia

Bolivia remain active in their desire to grow women’s football and continue to enjoy FIFA’s support with the League Development programme. The most recent project saw a national U-19 tournament completed in Cochabamba with the Bolivian Football Federation (FBF) seeking to boost their U-20 and senior national teams. The U-19 tournament follows last year’s first-ever national women’s youth league where U-16 teams from all regions of the country took part. The U-19 tournament was complemented by a Women’s Football Campaign with the goal of attracting youngsters to the game for the first time.

Montenegro

Football Association of Montenegro (FSCG) successfully rounded out their talent pathway via FIFA’s League Development programme with the first U-16 women`s national league now underway. Jadranka Pavičević, Head of Women’s Football at FSCG, said: "This league has closed the gap between our young girls and the senior league, and provides immense help to keep our girls in the game and give them an excellent opportunity to play against their contemporaries."

Bhutan

Bhutan enjoyed a busy period of activity either side of the New Year. The first-ever FIFA Women’s Football Campaign in Eastern Bhutan achieved significant success in Mongar. Designed for girls aged six to 16 the two-day programme drew strong support and is designed to introduce youngsters to the sport in an inclusive and empowering environment.

The Bhutan Football Federation (BFF) then hosted an expansive three-day Capacity Building for Administrators workshop in Thimphu. The well-attended workshop marks a significant milestone in the professionalisation of football management in the Himalayan Kingdom.

Laos

Complementing several FIFA Women’s Football Campaigns in recent years and Laos’ first women’s league, the Lao Football Federation (LFF) hosted a Capacity Building for Administrators event. Attended by FIFA Council Member and LFF Vice President Kanya Keomany in the capital Vientiane, the workshop was designed to empower and inspire women leaders working in football administration at federation, regional and club levels.

“This is the first time such a capacity-building workshop for women’s football administrators has been organised in Lao PDR. We strongly believe that effective administration is the heart of developing women’s football at all levels, from grassroots to national and international stages,” said Ms Keomany.

Poland

Poland are in the middle of a historic period for women’s football and the Polish Football Association (PZPN) are focussed on fully grasping the opportunity and build further momentum. The PZPN hosted numerous festivals over a period of several months last year as part of the FIFA Women’s Football Campaign. An impressive tally of around 5,000 young players participated with the project aiming to increase the visibility of girls’ football, encourage parents to register girls for training, and support grassroots club recruitment.

Poland is due to host the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Poland 2026™ in September - their first FIFA women’s tournament - after successfully organising the men's competition seven years previously. The women’s football festivals followed Poland’s historic UEFA Women’s EURO debut last year and their maiden qualification for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2024.

Lebanon

The Lebanese Football Association (FLFA) designed a League Development programme with the support of world governing body. Some 350 players participated at U-19 and senior level in the cities of Beirut, Jounieh, Tripoli and Tyre. The FLFA’s focus is on a programme designed to elevate women’s football through a new, professional structure that creates a competitive and supportive environment. It is also a structure that encourages men’s clubs to invest, attract broadcasting partners, and open commercial opportunities. “Football has given Lebanese women a voice. Our responsibility is to protect it, grow it, and let their talent speak louder than any limitation,” said Wael Gharzeddine, FLFA Women’s Technical Manager.

India

India concluded a busy year of development activity and on-field success with two coaches progressing to an elite level thanks to the FIFA Coach Education Scholarship (individual). Rutuja Gunwant and Sudha Rani successfully completed their AFC A Diploma Course in coaching in January as India grows its roster of educated and qualified female coaches. It comes after India hosted multiple festivals in 2025 as part of the FIFA Women’s Football Campaign, as well as a Capacity Building for Administrators workshop. On the field, India qualified for all three AFC competitions for the first time in the same cycle.

FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™

The historic first edition of the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™ is set to reach an enthralling conclusion in London, England on Sunday. Brentford Stadium hosted the semi-finals as Brazil’s SC Corinthians saw off Concacaf champions Gotham FC with a tense 1-0 win, before Arsenal Women FC outlasted Morocco’s ASFAR with six unanswered goals.

"I joined Corinthians in 2018 and I've been waiting for this moment for a long time", said Corinthians’ goalscorer Zanotti. "But I want to emphasise the collective work we did today. There's nothing individual about it, it's always a collective effort.”

The eye-catching newly-revealed trophy, which features six maps representing each confederation, will be up for grabs at Arsenal Stadium where the first women’s intercontinental club champions will be crowned. Global women’s sport organisation Kynisca was recently announced as the Presenting Partner of the landmark tournament.

Fans can be part of history by purchasing tickets at FIFA.com/tickets with matches available to watch via a mix of free-to-view streaming and local broadcasters.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2027™

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ feels closer than ever following the reveal of the tournament’s emblem, slogan and sonic identity. The launch took place in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro with the spectacular event marking a defining milestone on the road to the first FIFA Women’s World Cup™ to be staged in South America.

Attended by a host of famous Brazilian football superstars, the event unveiled a distinctly Brazilian flavour for the tournament’s emblem, the GO EPIC™ slogan and a unique sonic identity setting the scene for what promises to be a truly memorable tournament.

Brazil goes epic as powerful FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ brand is unveiled 02:27

“Brazil lives and breathes football, and you can feel the excitement here about welcoming the world and hosting a historic event. You can also feel something even more powerful, as this country is fully committed to making this a watershed moment for the women’s game,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “The official brand reflects the vision we share with our hosts: a joyful, impactful and truly Brazilian FIFA Women’s World Cup!”

FIFA Series

January saw world football’s governing body announce another landmark tournament with the FIFA Series™ set to feature the women’s game for the first time. The FIFA Series launched in 2024 with a focus on providing on- and off-field football development as part of Goal 7 in FIFA's Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027.

The confirmed line-up sees 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup™ hosts Brazil welcome a diverse group of footballing and cultural backgrounds when Canada, Korea Republic and Zambia visit for matches in April.